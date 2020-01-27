Report claims Wolves are closing in on Frenchman

Premier League high-flyers Wolverhampton Wanderers appear to have made Dijon's Ligue 1 ace Enzo Loiodice their latest new signing.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have all-but completed the signing of Dijon midfielder Enzo Loiodice, according to France Football, with the Frenchman moving to Molineux on an initial loan deal.

Wolves fans might have hoped to see Daniel Podence posing in Old Gold on Monday but they will have to make do with one of Ligue 1’s most promising youngsters instead.

Loiodice might not be an established Portugal international, he might not have ripped Tottenham apart in the Champions League this season, but that does not mean the Dijon starlet cannot ‘cut the mustard’ in the Black Country.

France Football reported last week that Wolves failed with an initial £1.3 million bid for Loiodice but it seems that there has been a breakthrough in negotiations.

Because the same publication, who have been very close to the deal from the very beginning, suggest that things have been signed and sealed – even if the move has not been officially confirmed yet by either side.

The report adds that Wolves have beaten Feyenoord and Hellas Verona to Loiodice’s signature, stating that he ‘was loaned out for an option to buy’. Reading between the lines, their rather intriguing use of past tense certainly indicates that the deal is done.

Interestingly, Wolves have already added fellow youngsters Nigel Lonwijk and Justin Hubner to their ranks but neglected to make a song and dance about either deal. Given that Loiodice is expected to play for the club’s U23s for the time being, this looks like another signing which will fly under the radar.