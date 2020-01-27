Quick links

Sheffield United

KRC Genk

Premier League

Report: Sheffield United make new bid for Chris Wilder's long-term £20m target

Danny Owen
Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United celebrates after his team's victory in the Premier League match between Norwich City and Sheffield United at Carrow Road on December 08, 2019 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sander Berge shone for Genk in the Champions League but could the Norway midfielder replicate those displays in the Premier League at Bramall Lane?

Sander Berge of Norway looks on during training session at Ullevaal Stadion on September 4, 2018 in Oslo, Norway.

Sheffield United have once again hit a brick wall in their attempts to bring Sander Berge to Bramall Lane from Belgian champions Genk, according to the Mail.

One of the hottest midfield prospects in European football has admirers all over the continent these days but, even before he was striding through the centre of the park on the Champions League stage, he had plenty of admirers in the Steel City.

 

HLN reported last summer that Sheffield United had made a club-record £22.5 million bid for Berge but, speaking to TV2, the Norway international admitted that he had turned down the chance to join a Premier League newcomer.

It was claimed that the 6ft 4ins play-maker was reluctant to join a club who were expected to spend the season embroiled in a relegation battle.

Sander Berge of Krc Genk scores a goal during the Jupiler Pro League match between KRC Genk and KV Oostende at Luminus Arena on September 21, 2019 in Genk, Belgium.

With Sheffield United emerging as the surprise packages of 2019/20 however, sitting a point behind Manchester United in fifth, it remains to be seen whether the rapid rise of Chris Wilder’s side has changed Berge’s mind.

The Mail reports that the Blades have made a new bid but, interestingly, it seems that it is Genk who have rejected this latest offer, rather than Berge himself.

The talented youngster, who is valued at around £20 million, will leave Belgium sooner rather than later and Wilder’s free-flowing, possession-heavy style should perfectly suit a player who loves to dictate possession in the middle.

Sander Boli Berge midfielder of Genk and Lior Refaelov midfielder of Antwerp during the Jupiler Pro League Play-Off 1 match between KRC Genk and Antwerp FC at the Luminus Arena on May 03,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch