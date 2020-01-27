Report: Sheffield United make new bid for Chris Wilder's long-term £20m target

Sander Berge shone for Genk in the Champions League but could the Norway midfielder replicate those displays in the Premier League at Bramall Lane?

Sheffield United have once again hit a brick wall in their attempts to bring Sander Berge to Bramall Lane from Belgian champions Genk, according to the Mail.

One of the hottest midfield prospects in European football has admirers all over the continent these days but, even before he was striding through the centre of the park on the Champions League stage, he had plenty of admirers in the Steel City.

HLN reported last summer that Sheffield United had made a club-record £22.5 million bid for Berge but, speaking to TV2, the Norway international admitted that he had turned down the chance to join a Premier League newcomer.

It was claimed that the 6ft 4ins play-maker was reluctant to join a club who were expected to spend the season embroiled in a relegation battle.

With Sheffield United emerging as the surprise packages of 2019/20 however, sitting a point behind Manchester United in fifth, it remains to be seen whether the rapid rise of Chris Wilder’s side has changed Berge’s mind.

The Mail reports that the Blades have made a new bid but, interestingly, it seems that it is Genk who have rejected this latest offer, rather than Berge himself.

The talented youngster, who is valued at around £20 million, will leave Belgium sooner rather than later and Wilder’s free-flowing, possession-heavy style should perfectly suit a player who loves to dictate possession in the middle.