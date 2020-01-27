Sheffield United reportedly closing in on 'special' £15.75m man

With just three Bundesliga appearances this season, Bayer Leverkusen's Panagiotis Retsos would benefit from joining Premier League Sheffield United.

Sheffield United are hoping to sign £15.75 million Bayer Leverkusen ace Panagiotis Retsos on loan for the rest of the season, as reported by the Mail.

If you’re struggling to find a place in your team for a talented youngster with potential by the bucketload, where better to send him than Bramall Lane?

In Chris Wilder, Sheffield United have a coach who has transformed lower league veterans into established Premier League performers. Suddenly, John Fleck, Oli Norwood, John Egan, George Baldock and co look like genuine top-six players with a former Oxford Town boss improving them beyond all recognition.

So Retsos making a January move to the Steel City should benefit all parties.

The Greece U21 captain has not found regular Bundesliga football easy to come by since his 2017 move to Leverkusen, making just three appearances this season. But, according to The Mail, he is now ‘poised’ to join Sheffield United until the summer.

A player who joined Leverkusen for £15.75 million when he was still a teenager, Retsos is clearly a man with vast potential with sporting director and Germany legend Rudi Voller describing him as a ‘special’ talent.

The now-21-year-old is a commanding defender who can play in the centre, on the right or the left – meaning he could be a perfect fit for Wilder’s patented ‘overlapping centre-half’ approach.