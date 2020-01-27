Quick links

Sheffield United reportedly closing in on 'special' £15.75m man

Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane on January 21, 2020 in Sheffield, United...
With just three Bundesliga appearances this season, Bayer Leverkusen's Panagiotis Retsos would benefit from joining Premier League Sheffield United.

Panagiotis Retsos of Leverkusen looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Lokomotiv Moskva and Bayer Leverkusen on November 26, 2019 at RZD Arena in Moscow, Russia.

Sheffield United are hoping to sign £15.75 million Bayer Leverkusen ace Panagiotis Retsos on loan for the rest of the season, as reported by the Mail.

If you’re struggling to find a place in your team for a talented youngster with potential by the bucketload, where better to send him than Bramall Lane?

In Chris Wilder, Sheffield United have a coach who has transformed lower league veterans into established Premier League performers. Suddenly, John Fleck, Oli Norwood, John Egan, George Baldock and co look like genuine top-six players with a former Oxford Town boss improving them beyond all recognition.

 

So Retsos making a January move to the Steel City should benefit all parties.

The Greece U21 captain has not found regular Bundesliga football easy to come by since his 2017 move to Leverkusen, making just three appearances this season. But, according to The Mail, he is now ‘poised’ to join Sheffield United until the summer.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Panagiotis Retsos of Bayer 04 Leverkusen controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Hertha BSC at BayArena on December 18, 2019 in...

A player who joined Leverkusen for £15.75 million when he was still a teenager, Retsos is clearly a man with vast potential with sporting director and Germany legend Rudi Voller describing him as a ‘special’ talent.

The now-21-year-old is a commanding defender who can play in the centre, on the right or the left – meaning he could be a perfect fit for Wilder’s patented ‘overlapping centre-half’ approach.

Panagiotis Retsos (3) of Bayer Leverkusen in action during the UEFA Champions League group D football match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomotiv Stadium in Moscow,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

