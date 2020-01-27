Report: Nottingham Forest in talks over potential £4m move; QPR also interested

Premier League Burnley want to sell Nahki Wells with Championship clubs Forest and QPR reportedly going head-to-head.

Burnley want a fee in excess of £4 million for Nahki Wells, according to Sky Sports, with Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers keen to sign the in-form striker on a permanent deal.

Two years ago, Bournemouth re-called Lewis Grabban after a prolific spell on loan at Sunderland. Eddie Howe had no plans to introduce the journeyman forward into his Premier League plans, however, with The Cherries’ instead looking to strike when the iron was hot by cashing in on a forward at the top of his game.

Flash forward to the present day and Burnley appear to have taken a leaf out of Bournemouth’s book.

With Wells’ Turf Moor deal expiring in the summer, the Clarets are running out of time if they want to recoup some of the £5 million they paid Huddersfield Town for his signature in the summer of 2017.

And what better time to sell a prolific number nine who netted 13 times in 20 starts on loan at QPR in the first half of the season?

According to Sky, Burnley are demanding a minimum of £4 million in the knowledge that a number of Championship clubs are crying out for a reliable goalscorer. QPR CEO Lee Hoos has already confirmed his intention to bring Wells back to Loftus Road on a permanent basis (Standard).

Nottingham Forest have also held talks, according to Sky Sports, with Wells the ideal candidate to ease the goalscoring burden on the talismanic figure that is Lewis Grabban.

£4 million isn’t cheap – but promotion to the Premier League is priceless.