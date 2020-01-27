Report: Leicester identify alternative to £25m target who will cost £10m less

Premier League high-flyers Leicester City want a new centre-back with Preston's Ben Davies and Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard both linked.

Leicester City have identified £15 million Preston North End defender Ben Davies as an alternative to top target Jannik Vestergaard, according to The Sun (26 January, page 61).

The Foxes might have arguably the most depending backline in the Premier League right now (well, outside of Anfield that is) but their excellent defensive record has not stopped manager Brendan Rodgers from asking for one more commanding centre-half.

Leicester appear to be barking up the wrong tree for Vestergaard, however, with Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl making it clear that he has no plans to bid farewell to the £25 million-rated powerhouse (Daily Echo).

A deal for the former Borussia Monchengladbach man looks unlikely before Friday’s transfer deadline. But, according to The Sun, Leicester have moved on quick with Davies now in their sights.

Like Vestergaard, Davies stands tall at well over 6 foot. An old-school central defender, the Preston star loves nothing more than heading a high ball into orbit and throwing his body in the way of goal-bound shots. He is also comfortable enough in possession to fit into Leicester's free-flowing style.

Furthermore, with a £15 million price-tag on his head, the Englishman will be far cheaper than Southampton’s 6 ft 5ins man-mountain. And the prospect of playing under Rodgers, a coach famed for his ability to improve players beyond all recognition, should appeal to a man who has never played higher than Championship level.

Interestingly, The Mail claims that Leicester will allow Filip Benkovic to join Middlesbrough on loan if they sign a replacement. Davies could be the key.