Quick links

Leicester City

Preston North End

Southampton

Premier League

Championship

Report: Leicester identify alternative to £25m target who will cost £10m less

Danny Owen
Leicester City manager \ head coach Brendan Rodgers during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Leicester City at Turf Moor on January 19, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League high-flyers Leicester City want a new centre-back with Preston's Ben Davies and Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard both linked.

Ben Davies of Preston North End reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Leeds United at Deepdale on October 22, 2019 in Preston, England.

Leicester City have identified £15 million Preston North End defender Ben Davies as an alternative to top target Jannik Vestergaard, according to The Sun (26 January, page 61).

The Foxes might have arguably the most depending backline in the Premier League right now (well, outside of Anfield that is) but their excellent defensive record has not stopped manager Brendan Rodgers from asking for one more commanding centre-half.

Leicester appear to be barking up the wrong tree for Vestergaard, however, with Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl making it clear that he has no plans to bid farewell to the £25 million-rated powerhouse (Daily Echo).

 

A deal for the former Borussia Monchengladbach man looks unlikely before Friday’s transfer deadline. But, according to The Sun, Leicester have moved on quick with Davies now in their sights.

Like Vestergaard, Davies stands tall at well over 6 foot. An old-school central defender, the Preston star loves nothing more than heading a high ball into orbit and throwing his body in the way of goal-bound shots. He is also comfortable enough in possession to fit into Leicester's free-flowing style.

Preston North End's Ben Davies during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale on April 27, 2019 in Preston, England.

Furthermore, with a £15 million price-tag on his head, the Englishman will be far cheaper than Southampton’s 6 ft 5ins man-mountain. And the prospect of playing under Rodgers, a coach famed for his ability to improve players beyond all recognition, should appeal to a man who has never played higher than Championship level.

Interestingly, The Mail claims that Leicester will allow Filip Benkovic to join Middlesbrough on loan if they sign a replacement. Davies could be the key.

Filip Benkovic of Leicester City during the Premier League 2 match between Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers at The King Power Stadium on August 19, 2019 in Leicester, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch