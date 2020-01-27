Report: Everton, Leicester and Southampton want soon-to-be free-agent youngster

Sunderland are reportedly expecting Brandon Taylor's departure with Premier League quartet Everton, Leicester City, Bournemouth and the Saints linked.

Sunderland are at risk of losing highly-rated defender Brandon Taylor with Everton, Leicester City and Southampton all circling, according to TEAMtalk.

Exactly one year after Josh Maja packed his bags and made his way across the channel to sign for Bordeaux, the Black Cats could be about to bid a disappointing farewell to another exciting academy graduate.

Unlike Maja, who was Sunderland’s top scorer when he left for France, Taylor is yet to establish himself in the first-team picture. But that has not stopped clubs from higher up the footballing pyramid from making their interest known.

Four Premier League clubs, Everton, Leicester, Southampton and Bournemouth, are interested in the Gateshead-born 20-year-old.

90Min went one step further, claiming that Sunderland are ‘bracing themselves’ for Taylor’s exit. The aforementioned quartet have all send scouts to watch the versatile defender for the Black Cats’ U23s and are understood to be very impressed by what they saw.

Taylor’s contract, by the way, expires in the summer.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson will be keen to hang onto a ‘very accomplished’ young talent who was expected to have a bright future at the Stadium of Light.

But if there is one consolation, its that Taylor’s departure is unlikely to have any impact on their promotion hopes. The north-east native is yet to make his league debut for Sunderland and it’s not as if Parkinson is lacking in centre-back options.