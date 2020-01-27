Quick links

Report: Crystal Palace could sell long-serving star for just £6m

Danny Owen
Premier League Crystal Palace have been linked with a host of new left-backs but does this mean Patrick Van Aanholt is heading to PSV Eindhoven?

Crystal Palace could be tempted to sell Patrick Van Aanholt for as little as £6 million this month, with PSV Eindhoven interested in taking the rampaging wide man back to Holland according to Voetbal International.

In any other transfer window, the prospect of Palace cashing in on their fleet-footed Dutch international would have seemed all-but impossible.

But, with just 18 months left on his contract and with injuries keeping him out of the team, it seems the Londoners are giving serious consideration to selling one of their star players on the cheap.

 

According to Voetbal International, The Eagles value Van Aanholt at around £6 with PSV, who are desperate to sign a new left-back, seeing an initial bid turned down. Sky, however, claims that PSV’s offer stands at £4.2 million.

The former Chelsea and Sunderland flyer has been one of the first names on Palace’s team sheet for a number of years now, a real Fantasy Football favourite who has proven to be a reliable source of goals and assists from the flank.

But Palace know that, with his contract due to expire in 2021, Van Aanholt’s value is only set to decrease.

Furthermore, Jairo Riedewald has impressed in the Holland international’s injury-enforced absence in recent weeks while Crystal Palace scour the market for a long-term replacement with Jamal Lewis, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Ferguson, Hassane Kamara and Alessandro Tripaldelli all emerging as potential successors.

Maybe the time is right to move on after all.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

