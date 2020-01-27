Report: Crystal Palace are offering £20m target a £110,000-a-week contract

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace will reportedly offer Yannick Ferreira Carrasco a Premier League escape route as he plots Dalian Yifang exit.

Crystal Palace are hoping to hear back today from Dalian Yifang about a loan deal for Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, according to Het Laaste Nieuws, although the Eagles only want to pay 60 per cent of his staggering salary.

Carrasco only has himself to blame.

An exciting Belgium international is desperate to seal a return to Europe this month, one year after turning his back on Atletico Madrid to chase the cash in China. Escaping from his Far East nightmare has proven to far more difficult than he might have anticipated, however, with Dalian Yifang standing firm on the future of their £20 million asset – as is their right of course.

Carrasco has already been priced out of a move to a number of European clubs and his ginormous pay packet (which got him into this mess in the first place) isn’t helping matters.

The former Monaco flyer is currently earning £180,000-a-week at a club coached by Rafa Benitez and represented by Marek Hamsik and Salomon Rondon.

Crystal Palace, according to Jeunes Footeaux, have offered to pay £110,000-a-week for Carrasco though Dalian would prefer the Premier League outfit to foot every penny.

Negotiations may be at an advanced stage but nothing has been agreed just yet. And, until both clubs come to an agreement over the structure of the deal, Carrasco will be stuck in limbo.

The versatile winger has produced 24 goals and 12 assists in 50 CSL games for Dalian and is desperate to put himself in Belgium manager Roberto Martinez’s sights with Euro 2020 on the horizon.

A move to England would do just that.