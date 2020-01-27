Quick links

Report: Burnley interested in bringing £26m World Cup winner to Turf Moor

Danny Owen
Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Wembley Stadium on August 27, 2017 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could a former Blackburn Rovers favourite join bitter rivals Burnley this month? Sean Dyche's Premier League outfit reportedly want Steven Nzonzi.

Steven Nzonzi of Galatasaray AS during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Paris St Germain and Galatasaray AS at at the Parc des Princes on December 11, 2019 in Paris, France

Burnley are the latest Premier League club to express an interest in bringing £26 million Roma outcast Steven Nzonzi back to England, according to the Mail.

At the age of 31, a World Cup winner could be set for a return to British shores. And where better for the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City star to rebuild his reputation than at Turf Moor?

Nzonzi almost perfectly embodies the transition between Sean Dyche’s aggressive, pragmatic Burnley and the more technical style he has tried to introduce in recent years.

 

Standing at 6ft 5ins, the France international is a fearsome physical specimen but he is also a gifted operator with the ball at his feet. No one completed more passes in La Liga during the 2016/17 season, and that includes Sergio Busquets, Luka Modric, Andres Iniesta and co.

The Mail reports that Burnley are keen to bring Nzonzi to Turf Moor until the end of the season. With the experienced enforcer out of favour at Roma, and suspended from first-team duties on loan at Galatasaray, this is surely an option he will be happy to consider, despite his allegiance to bitter Lancashire rivals Blackburn.

Steven Nzonzi of France is challenged by Matias Vecino of Uruguay during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Uruguay and France at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on July 6,...

The report adds that West Ham are interested too while Nzonzi has also been linked with Aston Villa. Dean Smith’s side do appear to be out of the race, however, after landing Danny Drinkwater from Chelsea.

Villa’s focus now remains on signing a striker before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Steven Nzonzi of Galatasaray in action during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray at Parc des Princes on December 11, 2019 in Paris, France.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

