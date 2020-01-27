Quick links

Report: 26-year-old disappointed with dream Arsenal move now in doubt

Danny Owen
Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta looks on before the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were expected to bring former Manchester City defender Pablo Mari back to the Premier League after his trophy-laden Flamengo spell.

Pablo Mari of Flamengo lifts the trophy after winning during the final match of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 between Flamengo and River Plate at Estadio Monumental on November 23, 2019...

A dejected Pablo Mari is heading back to Brazil with his £7.5 million move to Arsenal at risk of collapse, according to The Mail.

As recently as Friday, it seemed all-but certain that a former Manchester City defender was set to become Mikel Arteta’s first signing at the Emirates stadium.

26-year-old Mari failed to make the grade the Etihad but his stunning contribution to Flamengo’s first Copa Libertadores title since 1981 appeared to pave the way for the Spaniard to seal a shock return to the Premier League.

 

Mari arrived in London on Friday after talks with technical director Edu with the final touches on a deal which would eventually cost a bargain £7.5 million looking like a priority. Suddenly, however, everything has changed.

The Mail reports that the former Girona favourite is heading back to Brazil and Arsenal are now even scouring the market for alternative targets. It is not clear why the deal is on the verge of collapsing, however, with The Mail referring a late, albeit unexplained, ‘hitch’.

Pablo Mari of CR Flamengo celebrates victory after the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between CR Flamengo and Al Hilal FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in...

There is still time to iron out the kinks however with the January transfer window remaining open until Friday. For what it’s worth, Mari is reported to be ‘disappointed’ as the move hits a brick wall with a late-blooming defensive talent seeing a potentially once-in-a-lifetime move to London suddenly shrouded in doubt.

Arsenal supporters should still be encouraged, however, by the fact that Edu and Arteta appear to be looking outside the box for intelligent, bargain signings. Mari might not be one of the world's top defensive talents but his excellent reading of the game and commanding presence, plus a winning mentality fostered during a double-winning spell at Flamengo, would have brought a lot to the Emirates.

Pablo Mari of CR Flamengo reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Final Match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

