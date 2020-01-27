Report: 26-year-old disappointed with dream Arsenal move now in doubt

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were expected to bring former Manchester City defender Pablo Mari back to the Premier League after his trophy-laden Flamengo spell.

A dejected Pablo Mari is heading back to Brazil with his £7.5 million move to Arsenal at risk of collapse, according to The Mail.

As recently as Friday, it seemed all-but certain that a former Manchester City defender was set to become Mikel Arteta’s first signing at the Emirates stadium.

26-year-old Mari failed to make the grade the Etihad but his stunning contribution to Flamengo’s first Copa Libertadores title since 1981 appeared to pave the way for the Spaniard to seal a shock return to the Premier League.

Mari arrived in London on Friday after talks with technical director Edu with the final touches on a deal which would eventually cost a bargain £7.5 million looking like a priority. Suddenly, however, everything has changed.

The Mail reports that the former Girona favourite is heading back to Brazil and Arsenal are now even scouring the market for alternative targets. It is not clear why the deal is on the verge of collapsing, however, with The Mail referring a late, albeit unexplained, ‘hitch’.

There is still time to iron out the kinks however with the January transfer window remaining open until Friday. For what it’s worth, Mari is reported to be ‘disappointed’ as the move hits a brick wall with a late-blooming defensive talent seeing a potentially once-in-a-lifetime move to London suddenly shrouded in doubt.

Arsenal supporters should still be encouraged, however, by the fact that Edu and Arteta appear to be looking outside the box for intelligent, bargain signings. Mari might not be one of the world's top defensive talents but his excellent reading of the game and commanding presence, plus a winning mentality fostered during a double-winning spell at Flamengo, would have brought a lot to the Emirates.