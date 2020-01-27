Quick links

Report: £17m target wants to join Sheffield United despite rejecting them before

Chris Wilder's Premier League surprise packages have reportedly made another attempt to lure Genk star Sander Berge to Bramall Lane.

Genk star Sander Berge is now open to the idea of joining Sheffield United, according to Het Laaste Nieuws, despite recently turning down a summer move to Bramall Lane.

The 6ft 4ins Norwegian play-maker is not the only man who has been taken aback by how Chris Wilder’s side have taken the Premier League by storm during their first top flight campaign in over a decade.

With February just days away, the Blades are just a point behind fifth-place Manchester United. And it’s testament to the remarkable job Wilder has done at his boyhood club that some supporters are dreaming of European football in the Steel City – and who can blame them?

 

Signing one of the continent’s hottest young midfielders would certainly help Sheffield United cement their place in the top six.

And, according to HLN, The Blades have now made a £17 million bid for Berge after re-igniting their interest in a long-time target.

The former Valerenga starlet turned down Sheffield United over the summer, perhaps apprehensive of a relegation battle. Now, however, he is ‘open’ to the idea of pulling on the famous red and white stripes with the prospect of an immediate return to the Championship now a merely distant and irrational fear.

This, perhaps more than anything, highlights the remarkable rise these Yorkshire giants have enjoyed in the last two or three years.

Now one of Europe's most coveted talents would jump at the chance to play for Wilder's Sheffield United.

