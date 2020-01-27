'No doubt': Reported £30m West Ham and Wolves target rules out January exit

Four Premier League clubs, West Ham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, have been linked with Marseille's Morgan Sanson.

Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson has ruled out the prospect of leaving France before Friday’s transfer deadline, in quotes reported by Mercato 365, despite ongoing links with West Ham, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Ham fans might be wondering how on earth we have reached January 27 without a single new midfielder arriving at the London Stadium.

Victor Wanyama, Joe Allen, Nemanja Maksimovic, Sander Berge, Abdoulaye Toure, Steven Nzonzi; the list of highly-rated enforcers who have been linked with a move to The Hammers this month is both long and varied.

And, if we learned anything from Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat at home to West Brom, its that a new face is a must in the centre of the park – particularly as crumbling Colombian Carlos Sanchez could do with swapping his studs for slippers.

But Sanson is not going anywhere just yet.

“No doubt, I will stay here until the end of the season, that's for sure,” said the former Montpellier talisman, who is committed to helping Marseille return to the promised land of the Champions League. “Of course everyone wants to stay.

“We are all part of the project and we all want to get what we want at the end of the season.”

Le10 Sport claimed recently that West Ham made a ‘blinding’ offer for the £30 million-rated playmaker, who is also in the sights of Wolves, Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

But with Marseille sitting second, boasting a ten-point buffer between themselves and fifth-placed Lyon, Sanson is not going to turn his back on Andre Villas-Boas and co just yet.