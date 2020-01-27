Reported Leeds and Nottingham Forest target will allegedly cost £6m

Luke Freeman has struggled for game-time in the Premier League with Sheffield United but is he on his way to Leeds United or Nottingham Forest?

Sheffield United want £6 million for Luke Freeman as Leeds and Nottingham Forest continue to be linked with a move for the play-maker, as reported by the Star.

With two sleeping giants awaking again and setting their sights on a return to the promised land, the final few days of the January transfer window are likely to be rather hectic at Elland Road and the City Ground.

And one of the most influential midfielders in the Championship last season finds himself at the centre of a tug-of-war between a pair of promotion-chasing clubs.

The Sun (26 January, page 61) reports that Nottingham Forest and Leeds are both hopeful of landing Freeman this week – but Sheffield United are in no mood to let their seldom-seen summer signing leave Bramall Lane on the cheap.

The Star reports that it will take a bid of £6 million to even tempt the Blades. A fee in that region might be a little too rich for Leeds and Forest, who are both operating under the steely gaze of Financial Fair Play.

But there is nothing to stop them making a bid to sign Freeman on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer – a la the deal that is set to see Jean-Kevin Augustin join Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites from RB Leipzig.

Former Arsenal youngster Freeman produced 12 goals and 18 assists in his last two Championship campaigns for QPR and that sort of creativity could be invaluable to a Leeds side who haven’t found the net in each of their last three games.

Leeds’ reliance on the veteran Pablo Hernandez is starting to cause problems, with the Spaniard struggling for form since a spell on the sidelines with injury. Freeman could ease the burden on his soon-to-be 35-year-old shoulders.