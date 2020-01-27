‘Deserves something special’: Some Aston Villa fans react after hearing player’s reported desire

Aston Villa defender James Chester reportedly wants to leave.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that James Chester wants to leave in the January transfer window.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 26, 2020), Chester wants to leave Villa for Major League Soccer this month.

The 30-year-old Wales international central defender is keen on playing in MLS, but the Villans will not sell him on the cheap as they will need to bring in a replacement, according to the report.

Below are some of the best comments:

If he’s happy to go we should sell while he’s still worth something. — Diggy (@avfcdiggy) January 26, 2020

Villa should do the right thing by him, just as he did for us — VIlla74 (@avfc741) January 26, 2020

The general consensus is that he's an excellent pro to have around the club, but if we can get a fee with 6 months on his deal it could be good for us (FFP) and good for Chezzie to go out and play. — Zeus_AVFC (@Zeus_AVFC) January 26, 2020

I’d try and keep him until end of season, even if that means he leaves on a free. Proper leader and his influence in dressing room would be very positive I’d have thought. Not all vital contributions are solely made on the pitch — Matt Emms (@MattyMooMoo147) January 26, 2020

He has been a model pro for us and I wish well. — Bob (@Toronto_Bob) January 26, 2020

Like having him around the place and I’m sure he could do a good job for us in the odd game. But if it’s a big money move to somewhere nice to live then I’d wish him well. — Ollie Williams (@OllieUTV) January 26, 2020

Rather him stay with the club, important for the dressing room surely! — Jake Rhodes (@RoadieRhodes2) January 26, 2020

Be sad to see him go if he does... — Alex (@Alex_AVFC1) January 26, 2020

If James Chester leaves, he deserves something special before he goes #avfc — AV (@HarryJo77541742) January 26, 2020

Leaving Aston Villa in January

Chester has not played a single minute in the Premier League for Villa so far this season, according to WhoScored, and one can understand why the Wales international centre-back reportedly wants to leave this month.

There is no point in the former Manchester United prospect staying at a Premier League club and not playing, especially as he is now 30 years of age.