‘Deserves something special’: Some Aston Villa fans react after hearing player’s reported desire

James Chester of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 03, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa defender James Chester reportedly wants to leave.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that James Chester wants to leave in the January transfer window.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 26, 2020), Chester wants to leave Villa for Major League Soccer this month.

The 30-year-old Wales international central defender is keen on playing in MLS, but the Villans will not sell him on the cheap as they will need to bring in a replacement, according to the report.

Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding the former Hull City and West Bromwich Albion centre-back.

Leaving Aston Villa in January

Chester has not played a single minute in the Premier League for Villa so far this season, according to WhoScored, and one can understand why the Wales international centre-back reportedly wants to leave this month.

There is no point in the former Manchester United prospect staying at a Premier League club and not playing, especially as he is now 30 years of age.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

