Danny Murphy expresses surprise at reports Tottenham player could quit for good this week

Kyle Walker-Peters is being tipped to depart Tottenham Hotspur for Southampton.

Danny Murphy would be surprised if Tottenham Hotspur allowed Kyle Walker-Peters to join Southampton on a permanent basis.

The Tottenham right-back has been linked with moves to Southampton, Crystal Palace and West ham United.

But according to The Southern Daily Echo, the Saints are closing in on a half-season loan deal.

Reports elsewhere have suggested the move could contain a buying option.

But asked about Walker-Peters future earlier, Murphy, the former Tottenham midfielder, told Talksport: "I like him. He's a good young player.

"I'd be surprised if Tottenham let him go permanently.

"I'd be surprised actually if he goes and plays in Southampton's team because they've got (Ryan) Bertrand there, who's a tremendous left-back, and Cedric on the other side who again is a good player.

"And they've been playing well.

"Look, he needs to play games wherever he goes. I think when you go on loan anywhere you've got to prioritise getting minutes under your belt or what's the point in going?"

Tottenham, who have used Walker-Peters on just five occasions this season, have also been tipped to add to their full-back options this month.

But the recent emergence of Japhet Tanganga could quell the need for reinforcements in north London.

And a productive loan spell could put Walker-Peters back in contention for a role in Jose Mourinho's side, should he return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium afterwards.

There is also scope for him to settle at Southampton, where Cederic's contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

