'Not got it wrong': Danny Murphy blasts £35m Arsenal man & claims he needs to leave

Granit Xhaka has turned things around at Arsenal since Mikel Arteta's arrival.

Danny Murphy has blasted Granit Xhaka once more and insisted that he's 'not got it wrong' about the Arsenal man and whether he is good enough for them moving forward.

The TalkSport pundit claimed that if Arsenal want to compete in the Champions League, compete with those chasing the Premier League title then Xhaka wouldn't get in their midfield in a 'million years'.

Prior to Mikel Arteta's arrival, Xhaka's career in North London seemed well and truly over as his well-documented fall out with the fans had seemingly played a major part in that. But since Arteta's arrival things have changed in big ways.

Speaking to Jim White on TalkSport (27/01/20 at 12:40 pm), Murphy had a pop at the Arsenal man and suggested if the club are to move forward then he must leave.

On whether he admits that he has got it wrong about Xhaka: "I've not got it wrong," Murphy told TalkSport. "If Arsenal want to compete and be in the Champions League again, he wouldn't be in their midfield, not in a million years.

"I think he would always look better with legs around him. I don't think he is a holding midfielder. I always said if you had two people in a midfield three, who had legs and athleticism around him, then he would be much better.

"But if Arsenal are to progress, compete with City, Chelsea and Liverpool then he wouldn't be in their midfield next season. Technically he is a good player but he's not suited to a holding role in a team that are pushing for a Champions League places. Not in a million years!"

Xhaka moved to Arsenal from Germany's top-flight in 2016 for a fee in the region of £35 million [BBC Sport], and ever since then he has divided opinion.

Not just those from outside of the Emirates Stadium but from his own supporters who have been mixed about whether he can cut it for them.

All the Arenal man can do is answer his critics on the field of play, and as of late, he is doing that. However, those same very critics will want to see him produce the goods on a more regular basis, as Arteta has had a big influence on him since his arrival, it's just a question about whether he can continue.