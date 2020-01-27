Quick links

Dallas admits he's just found out how quick Leeds teammate is

John Verrall
Ian Poveda of Manchester City in action during the Premier League Asia Trophy Final between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Hongkou Football Stadium on July 20, 2019 in...
Leeds United winger Ivan Poveda should increase Marcelo Bielsa's side's attacking threat.

Stuart Dallas has told Leeds Live that he has been very impressed after coming up against Ivan Poveda in Leeds United training.

Poveda only recently joined Leeds, but he has quickly settled into the group.

And Dallas claims that he is now fully aware of just how rapid Poveda is.

“Fast, direct. Never seen a player take to a group so quick. Lively, taken really well to the lads,” Dallas said.

“Nice to welcome new faces.

 

“We did the murderball on Thursday or Friday and I was up against him. Found out how quick he was. Skillful, two good feet.”

Poveda’s arrival at Leeds comes at a good time, as they are in desperate need of a boost.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have struggled in recent times, with their form taking a turn for the worse.

Leeds have won just once in their last eight outings, which has plunged their chances of automatic promotion into doubt.

Leeds are still in the top two, but they have been put under pressure by the chasing pack.

The good news in that Bielsa’s side now have more attacking options, as Poveda and Jean-Kevin Augustin have both been brought in.

The pair could be in Leeds’ squad tomorrow, when they take on Millwall.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

