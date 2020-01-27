Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'Come to the party'...David Moyes says he wants more from West Ham star

Dan Coombs
Sebastien Haller of West Ham United runs with the ball during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at The London Stadium on January 25, 2020 in...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham star Sebastian Haller has been a disappointment.

Sebastien Haller of West Ham United runs with the ball during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at The London Stadium on January 25, 2020 in...

West Ham have not got the player they hoped for when they signed Sebastian Haller.

The Frenchman has not been able to bring his prolific goalscoring record at Eintracht Frankfurt to the Premier League

Speaking to The Telegraph, West Ham manager David Moyes admits he wants more from the striker.

 

Moyes says he wants one of Haller or Felipe Anderson to step up, and with the latter out injured, the pressure is on one man.

He said: "I’m needing one the forwards to step up to that plate. That’s why, in the early games, I was talking a lot about Felipe Anderson, could he turn up and give us that something.

“Seb as well, we need one of them to come to the party and give us something because we need to score goals. And we’ve not done that enough in the last couple of games."

Felipe Anderson is currently out injured, which is not helping.

Premier Injuries project his potential return date as the February 24 game away to Liverpool.

West Hams Sebastien Haller and Dara O'Shea of West Bromwich Albion during the FA Cup match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at the London City Stadium, London on Saturday...

As Moyes points out, that increases the pressure on Haller to contribute.

Haller has scored six goals in 22 appearances so far this season.

The last one game on January 1, with the weekend's FA Cup defeat at home to West Brom becoming Haller's sixth straight start without a goal.

He could be a big contributor to the Hammers, so it is important Moyes finds a way to get him scoring again.

Calling him out in the media may or may not help, but evidently Moyes feels it's worth trying at this point.

Sebastien Haller of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on January 22, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch