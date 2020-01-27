'Come to the party'...David Moyes says he wants more from West Ham star

West Ham star Sebastian Haller has been a disappointment.

West Ham have not got the player they hoped for when they signed Sebastian Haller.

The Frenchman has not been able to bring his prolific goalscoring record at Eintracht Frankfurt to the Premier League.

Speaking to The Telegraph, West Ham manager David Moyes admits he wants more from the striker.

Moyes says he wants one of Haller or Felipe Anderson to step up, and with the latter out injured, the pressure is on one man.

He said: "I’m needing one the forwards to step up to that plate. That’s why, in the early games, I was talking a lot about Felipe Anderson, could he turn up and give us that something.

“Seb as well, we need one of them to come to the party and give us something because we need to score goals. And we’ve not done that enough in the last couple of games."

Felipe Anderson is currently out injured, which is not helping.

Premier Injuries project his potential return date as the February 24 game away to Liverpool.

As Moyes points out, that increases the pressure on Haller to contribute.

Haller has scored six goals in 22 appearances so far this season.

The last one game on January 1, with the weekend's FA Cup defeat at home to West Brom becoming Haller's sixth straight start without a goal.

He could be a big contributor to the Hammers, so it is important Moyes finds a way to get him scoring again.

Calling him out in the media may or may not help, but evidently Moyes feels it's worth trying at this point.