Quick links

Celtic

Celtic boss coy on £13m player when asked

Shane Callaghan
Filip Benkovic of Celtic celebrates with the team as they win the league during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Heart of Midlothian FC at Celtic Park on May...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ex-Celtic loanee Filip Benkovic might be available on loan soon.

Filip Benkovic of Celtic celebrates with the team as they win the league during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Heart of Midlothian FC at Celtic Park on May...

Neil Lennon has distanced himself and Celtic from the Filip Benkovic situation.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers revealed this past weekend that the Croatian centre-back might be available for loan [The Scottish Sun] if he can sign another central defender this month.

Subscribe

Rodgers brought Benkovic to Celtic in the summer of 2018 on a season-long loan shortly after his £13 million move to Leicester [Sky Sports].

But 18 months on, the 22-year-old is still deemed insufficient for the Premier League club's senior squad, with Rodgers only playing him for 67 minutes in all competitions this season - an FA Cup game.

 

Is there room for him back at Celtic? Some fans of the Parkhead club would hope so, given that he helped their club to a treble Treble last season.

But Lennon has admitted to The Scotsman that he doesn't know whether a return is on the cards.

"I don't know is the answer. I only worked with Filip for a short term, but I know he had a good impact here last season, so hopefully we’ll be looking to bring one or two in this week.”

Lennon rarely admits when specific players are targets but this one probably doesn't have legs.

That's because Jozo Simunovic has just gotten back to full fitness and with Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien impressing this season, there doesn't seem to be much room for the former Foxes defender.

3rd April 2019, The Simple Digital Arena, Paisley, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, St Mirren versus Celtic; Filip Benkovic of Celtic returned to the side after being out with...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch