Celtic boss coy on £13m player when asked

Ex-Celtic loanee Filip Benkovic might be available on loan soon.

Neil Lennon has distanced himself and Celtic from the Filip Benkovic situation.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers revealed this past weekend that the Croatian centre-back might be available for loan [The Scottish Sun] if he can sign another central defender this month.

Rodgers brought Benkovic to Celtic in the summer of 2018 on a season-long loan shortly after his £13 million move to Leicester [Sky Sports].

But 18 months on, the 22-year-old is still deemed insufficient for the Premier League club's senior squad, with Rodgers only playing him for 67 minutes in all competitions this season - an FA Cup game.

Is there room for him back at Celtic? Some fans of the Parkhead club would hope so, given that he helped their club to a treble Treble last season.

But Lennon has admitted to The Scotsman that he doesn't know whether a return is on the cards.

"I don't know is the answer. I only worked with Filip for a short term, but I know he had a good impact here last season, so hopefully we’ll be looking to bring one or two in this week.”

Lennon rarely admits when specific players are targets but this one probably doesn't have legs.

That's because Jozo Simunovic has just gotten back to full fitness and with Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien impressing this season, there doesn't seem to be much room for the former Foxes defender.