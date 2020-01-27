Power: Cedric the Entertainer's Croop sends frustrated fans to Twitter!

The popular comedic actor delivers an unexpected turn.

Cedric the Entertainer is in Power, but some fans just aren't convinced at all.

Honestly, it looks like this one will go down as an all-timer...

We've all witnessed so many amazing TV series over the years, with the likes of Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Fleabag and beyond standing out as some of the most extraordinary.

However, we'd happily add Power to the list!

Courtney A. Kemp's American crime drama first reached screens back in 2014 and has gone on to earn an admirable and widespread following. Following Ghost's journey has been nothing short of riveting for a range of seasons now, but of course, every story must come to an end.

The sixth and final season has proven to be one of the very best, but it can't be smooth sailing all of the time...

Cedric the Entertainer in Power

*Warning: Spoilers*

Cedric the Entertainer's role in Power has raised some eyebrows.

The 55-year-old American actor and comedian plays the character of Croop, appearing in three episodes of the acclaimed series, beginning with episode 10 of season 5, titled No One Can Stop Me.

He's an interesting choice for the southern hitman with a passion for country music, but one can't help but get the feeling he wasn't made the most of.

He was one of the people left bleeding on the floor of a warehouse after a shootout sequence. After running into Tommy, it's hardly surprising!

The appearance has encouraged many to head for social media...

Fans talk Cedric the Entertainer's Power role on Twitter

Since his appearance, a range of fans have taken to Twitter to vent.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Somebody pls tell me what was the point of having Cedric The Entertainer on power for 30 seconds dying for? #Power #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/83sjkIXVOf — AsToldByBria ✨ (@briaaamariee) January 20, 2020

How tf was Cedric the Entertainer's role in power longer than Chris Brown's role in Stomp the Yard #WhoShotGhost #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/yS6IAoWDan — Drew (@AceDrew2k) January 26, 2020

Lmao they got this man Cedric the entertainer on power for 5 seconds pic.twitter.com/D6apEjajnM — Glizzy Strasburg (@BubbaChuck757) January 21, 2020

Not Cedric the Entertainer, this is comical I can’t with this episode and it just came on. @Power_STARZ #POWERTV pic.twitter.com/rEuGKifE07 — Rumi2018 (@Rumi20181) January 26, 2020

Y the hell was Cedric the entertainer on power — BABE (@_shelbbsosa) January 27, 2020

What's next for Cedric the Entertainer?

It's not just Power!

Cedric has a range of projects on the horizon.

According to IMDb, he's set to play Coroner Jake Miles in A Fall from Grace, Ghost in Above the Line, Narrator in Poor Greg Drowning and Reverend Ralph Abernathy in Son of the South.

That's not all though, as he's also set to appear in Down by the Water and She Ball, although his role in both is currently unlisted.

We look forward to seeing him back on screens.

