Call Of Duty League 2020 schedule and standings

Call Of Duty League 2020 Schedule And Standings
A look at the Call Of Duty League 2020 schedule and current standings.

The Call Of Duty League 2020 commenced over the weekend. There's been some controversy with the Los Angles Guerrillas protesting the outcome of their first match, and others have complained about bad ruling. If you enjoy the controversy and competitiveness of the eSports landscape, then in this article you'll discover the tournament's schedule as well as its current standings.

Some have questioned whether the Call Of Duty League 2020 can "be the NFL of competitive gaming" and, while this question hasn't been answered as of yet, there's no denying it's had a strong start with its opening weekend despite the aforementioned controversy.

Below you'll discover the schedule for the rest of the tournament as well as the current standings.

Call Of Duty League 2020 schedule

The Call Of Duty League 2020 schedule consists of 12 events following its launch weekend.

These events are scheduled to take place in an assortment of luxurious locations including London, Chicago, Florida, Paris and New York.

Call Of Duty League had its opening launch weekend on January 24th to the 27th. Below you'll find the schedule for the rest of the competitive scene:

London - hosted by Royal Ravens

February 8th - 9th

Teams:

  • Chicago Huntsmen

  • Dallas Empire

  • London Royal Ravens

  • Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • New York Subliners

  • Paris Legion

  • Seattle Surge

  • Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

  • Paris Legion vs. New York Subliners

  • Dallas Empire vs. Seattle Surge

  • Chicago Huntsmen vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • London Royal Ravens vs. Toronto Ultra

Atlanta - hosted by Atlanta Faze

February 22nd - 23rd

Teams:

  • Atlanta FaZe

  • Chicago Huntsmen

  • Florida Mutineers

  • London Royal Ravens

  • Minnesota RØKKR

  • OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

  • Paris Legion

  • Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

  • Minnesota RØKKR vs. Paris Legion

  • London Royal Ravens vs. Florida Mutineers

  • Chicago Huntsmen vs. Toronto Ultra

  • Atlanta Faze vs. Optic Gaming Los Angeles

Los Angeles - hosted by Optic Gaming Los Angeles and Los Angeles Guerrillas

March 7th - 8th

Teams:

  • Atlanta FaZe

  • Dallas Empire

  • Florida Mutineers

  • Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • Minnesota RØKKR

  • New York Subliners

  • OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

  • Seattle Surge

Confirmed matches:

  • Atlanta Faze vs. Florida Mutineers

  • Minnesota RØKKR vs. Seattle Surge

  • Dallas Empire vs. New York Subliners

  • Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Optic Gaming Los Angeles

Dallas - hosted by Dallas Empire

March 28th - 29th

Teams:

  • Chicago Huntsmen

  • Dallas Empire

  • Florida Mutineers

  • Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • Minnesota RØKKR

  • Paris Legion

  • Seattle Surge

  • Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

  • Seattle Surge vs. Paris Legion

  • Florida Mutineers vs. Toronto Ultra

  • Chicago Huntsmen vs. Minnesota RØKKR

  • Dallas Empire vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Chicago - hosted by Chicago Huntsmen

April 4th - 5th

Teams:

  • Atlanta FaZe

  • Chicago Huntsmen

  • Dallas Empire

  • London Royal Ravens

  • Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • New York Subliners

  • OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

  • Seattle Surge

Confirmed matches:

  • London Royal Ravens vs. Atlanta Faze

  • Seattle Surge vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • Dallas Empire vs. Optic Gaming Los Angeles

  • Chicago Huntsmen vs. New York Subliners

Florida - hosted by Florida Mutineers

April 11th - 12th

Teams:

  • Atlanta FaZe

  • Florida Mutineers

  • London Royal Ravens

  • Minnesota RØKKR

  • New York Subliners

  • OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

  • Paris Legion

  • Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

  • Paris Legion vs. Atlanta Faze

  • Optic Gaming Los Angeles vs. London Royal Ravens

  • Toronto Ultra vs. New York Subliners

  • Florida Mutineers vs. Minnesota RØKKR

Seattle - hosted by Seattle Surge

April 18th - 19th

Teams:

  • Chicago Huntsmen

  • London Royal Ravens

  • Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • Minnesota RØKKR

  • New York Subliners

  • OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

  • Paris Legion

  • Seattle Surge

Confirmed matches:

  • Paris Legion vs. Chicago Huntsmen

  • London Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • Minnesota RØKKR vs. Optic Gaming Los Angeles

  • Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners

Minnesota - hosted by Minnesota RØKKR

May 9th - 10th

Teams:

  • Atlanta FaZe

  • Chicago Huntsmen

  • Dallas Empire

  • Florida Mutineers

  • Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • Minnesota RØKKR

  • Seattle Surge

  • Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

  • Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Toronto Ultra

  • Seattle Surge vs. Atlanta Faze

  • Chicago Huntsmen vs. Florida Mutineers

  • Minnesota RØKKR vs. Dallas Empire

Paris - hosted by Paris Legion

May 16th - 17th

Teams:

  • Atlanta FaZe

  • Dallas Empire

  • Florida Mutineers

  • London Royal Ravens

  • New York Subliners

  • OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

  • Paris Legion

  • Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

  • New York Subliners vs. Optic Gaming Los Angeles

  • Atlanta Faze vs. Toronto Ultra

  • London Royal Ravens vs. Dallas Empire

  • Paris Legion vs. Florida Mutineers

New York - hosted by New York Subliners

June 6th - 7th

Teams:

  • Atlanta FaZe

  • Chicago Huntsmen

  • London Royal Ravens

  • Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • Minnesota RØKKR

  • New York Subliners

  • Paris Legion

  • Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

  • Paris Legion vs. Toronto Ultra

  • London Royal Ravens vs. Chicago Huntsmen

  • Atlanta Faze vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • New York Subliners vs. Minnesota RØKKR

  • London - hosted by London Royal Ravens

June 20th - 21st

Teams:

  • Dallas Empire

  • Florida Mutineers

  • London Royal Ravens

  • Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • New York Subliners

  • OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

  • Paris Legion

  • Seattle Surge

Confirmed matches:

  • New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • Optic Gaming Los Angeles vs. Florida Mutineers

  • Paris Legion vs. Dallas Empire

  • London Royal Ravens vs. Seattle Surge

Toronto - hosted by Toronto Ultra

June 27th - 28th

Teams:

  • Atlanta FaZe

  • Chicago Huntsmen

  • Dallas Empire

  • Florida Mutineers

  • Los Angeles Guerrillas

  • Minnesota RØKKR

  • Seattle Surge

  • Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

  • Atlanta Faze vs. Minnesota RØKKR

  • Florida Mutineers vs. Dallas Empire

  • Chicago Huntsmen vs. Seattle Surge

  • Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Call Of Duty League Championship Weekend

Details not yet announced.

Call Of Duty League 2020 Standings

The Call Of Duty League 2020 standings currently has Atlanta Faze and Chicago Huntsmen positioned first. They both have two match wins with six game wins and one game loss.

New York Subliners and Dallas Empire are both tied for last place with two match losses, one game win and six match losses.

You can find the full Call Of Duty League 2020 standings table above (via Call Of Duty League).

