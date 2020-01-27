Call Of Duty League 2020 schedule and standings

A look at the Call Of Duty League 2020 schedule and current standings.

The Call Of Duty League 2020 commenced over the weekend. There's been some controversy with the Los Angles Guerrillas protesting the outcome of their first match, and others have complained about bad ruling. If you enjoy the controversy and competitiveness of the eSports landscape, then in this article you'll discover the tournament's schedule as well as its current standings.

Some have questioned whether the Call Of Duty League 2020 can "be the NFL of competitive gaming" and, while this question hasn't been answered as of yet, there's no denying it's had a strong start with its opening weekend despite the aforementioned controversy.

Below you'll discover the schedule for the rest of the tournament as well as the current standings.

Call Of Duty League 2020 schedule

The Call Of Duty League 2020 schedule consists of 12 events following its launch weekend.

These events are scheduled to take place in an assortment of luxurious locations including London, Chicago, Florida, Paris and New York.

Call Of Duty League had its opening launch weekend on January 24th to the 27th. Below you'll find the schedule for the rest of the competitive scene:

London - hosted by Royal Ravens

February 8th - 9th

Teams:

Chicago Huntsmen

Dallas Empire

London Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerrillas

New York Subliners

Paris Legion

Seattle Surge

Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

Paris Legion vs. New York Subliners

Dallas Empire vs. Seattle Surge

Chicago Huntsmen vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

London Royal Ravens vs. Toronto Ultra

Atlanta - hosted by Atlanta Faze

February 22nd - 23rd

Teams:

Atlanta FaZe

Chicago Huntsmen

Florida Mutineers

London Royal Ravens

Minnesota RØKKR

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Paris Legion

Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

Minnesota RØKKR vs. Paris Legion

London Royal Ravens vs. Florida Mutineers

Chicago Huntsmen vs. Toronto Ultra

Atlanta Faze vs. Optic Gaming Los Angeles

Los Angeles - hosted by Optic Gaming Los Angeles and Los Angeles Guerrillas

March 7th - 8th

Teams:

Atlanta FaZe

Dallas Empire

Florida Mutineers

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Minnesota RØKKR

New York Subliners

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Seattle Surge

Confirmed matches:

Atlanta Faze vs. Florida Mutineers

Minnesota RØKKR vs. Seattle Surge

Dallas Empire vs. New York Subliners

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Optic Gaming Los Angeles

Dallas - hosted by Dallas Empire

March 28th - 29th

Teams:

Chicago Huntsmen

Dallas Empire

Florida Mutineers

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Minnesota RØKKR

Paris Legion

Seattle Surge

Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

Seattle Surge vs. Paris Legion

Florida Mutineers vs. Toronto Ultra

Chicago Huntsmen vs. Minnesota RØKKR

Dallas Empire vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Chicago - hosted by Chicago Huntsmen

April 4th - 5th

Teams:

Atlanta FaZe

Chicago Huntsmen

Dallas Empire

London Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerrillas

New York Subliners

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Seattle Surge

Confirmed matches:

London Royal Ravens vs. Atlanta Faze

Seattle Surge vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Dallas Empire vs. Optic Gaming Los Angeles

Chicago Huntsmen vs. New York Subliners

Florida - hosted by Florida Mutineers

April 11th - 12th

Teams:

Atlanta FaZe

Florida Mutineers

London Royal Ravens

Minnesota RØKKR

New York Subliners

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Paris Legion

Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

Paris Legion vs. Atlanta Faze

Optic Gaming Los Angeles vs. London Royal Ravens

Toronto Ultra vs. New York Subliners

Florida Mutineers vs. Minnesota RØKKR

Seattle - hosted by Seattle Surge

April 18th - 19th

Teams:

Chicago Huntsmen

London Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Minnesota RØKKR

New York Subliners

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Paris Legion

Seattle Surge

Confirmed matches:

Paris Legion vs. Chicago Huntsmen

London Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Minnesota RØKKR vs. Optic Gaming Los Angeles

Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners

Minnesota - hosted by Minnesota RØKKR

May 9th - 10th

Teams:

Atlanta FaZe

Chicago Huntsmen

Dallas Empire

Florida Mutineers

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Minnesota RØKKR

Seattle Surge

Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Toronto Ultra

Seattle Surge vs. Atlanta Faze

Chicago Huntsmen vs. Florida Mutineers

Minnesota RØKKR vs. Dallas Empire

Paris - hosted by Paris Legion

May 16th - 17th

Teams:

Atlanta FaZe

Dallas Empire

Florida Mutineers

London Royal Ravens

New York Subliners

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Paris Legion

Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

New York Subliners vs. Optic Gaming Los Angeles

Atlanta Faze vs. Toronto Ultra

London Royal Ravens vs. Dallas Empire

Paris Legion vs. Florida Mutineers

New York - hosted by New York Subliners

June 6th - 7th

Teams:

Atlanta FaZe

Chicago Huntsmen

London Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Minnesota RØKKR

New York Subliners

Paris Legion

Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

Paris Legion vs. Toronto Ultra

London Royal Ravens vs. Chicago Huntsmen

Atlanta Faze vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

New York Subliners vs. Minnesota RØKKR

London - hosted by London Royal Ravens

June 20th - 21st

Teams:

Dallas Empire

Florida Mutineers

London Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerrillas

New York Subliners

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Paris Legion

Seattle Surge

Confirmed matches:

New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Optic Gaming Los Angeles vs. Florida Mutineers

Paris Legion vs. Dallas Empire

London Royal Ravens vs. Seattle Surge

Toronto - hosted by Toronto Ultra

June 27th - 28th

Teams:

Atlanta FaZe

Chicago Huntsmen

Dallas Empire

Florida Mutineers

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Minnesota RØKKR

Seattle Surge

Toronto ULTRA

Confirmed matches:

Atlanta Faze vs. Minnesota RØKKR

Florida Mutineers vs. Dallas Empire

Chicago Huntsmen vs. Seattle Surge

Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Call Of Duty League Championship Weekend

Details not yet announced.

Call Of Duty League 2020 standings

The Call Of Duty League 2020 standings currently has Atlanta Faze and Chicago Huntsmen positioned first. They both have two match wins with six game wins and one game loss.

New York Subliners and Dallas Empire are both tied for last place with two match losses, one game win and six match losses.

You can find the full Call Of Duty League 2020 standings table above (via Call Of Duty League).