Call Of Duty League 2020 schedule and standings

A look at the Call Of Duty League 2020 schedule and current standings.
The Call Of Duty League 2020 commenced over the weekend. There's been some controversy with the Los Angles Guerrillas protesting the outcome of their first match, and others have complained about bad ruling. If you enjoy the controversy and competitiveness of the eSports landscape, then in this article you'll discover the tournament's schedule as well as its current standings.
Some have questioned whether the Call Of Duty League 2020 can "be the NFL of competitive gaming" and, while this question hasn't been answered as of yet, there's no denying it's had a strong start with its opening weekend despite the aforementioned controversy.
Below you'll discover the schedule for the rest of the tournament as well as the current standings.
Call Of Duty League 2020 schedule
The Call Of Duty League 2020 schedule consists of 12 events following its launch weekend.
These events are scheduled to take place in an assortment of luxurious locations including London, Chicago, Florida, Paris and New York.
Call Of Duty League had its opening launch weekend on January 24th to the 27th. Below you'll find the schedule for the rest of the competitive scene:
London - hosted by Royal Ravens
February 8th - 9th
Teams:
Chicago Huntsmen
Dallas Empire
London Royal Ravens
Los Angeles Guerrillas
New York Subliners
Paris Legion
Seattle Surge
Toronto ULTRA
Confirmed matches:
Paris Legion vs. New York Subliners
Dallas Empire vs. Seattle Surge
Chicago Huntsmen vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
London Royal Ravens vs. Toronto Ultra
Atlanta - hosted by Atlanta Faze
February 22nd - 23rd
Teams:
Atlanta FaZe
Chicago Huntsmen
Florida Mutineers
London Royal Ravens
Minnesota RØKKR
OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
Paris Legion
Toronto ULTRA
Confirmed matches:
Minnesota RØKKR vs. Paris Legion
London Royal Ravens vs. Florida Mutineers
Chicago Huntsmen vs. Toronto Ultra
Atlanta Faze vs. Optic Gaming Los Angeles
Los Angeles - hosted by Optic Gaming Los Angeles and Los Angeles Guerrillas
March 7th - 8th
Teams:
Atlanta FaZe
Dallas Empire
Florida Mutineers
Los Angeles Guerrillas
Minnesota RØKKR
New York Subliners
OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
Seattle Surge
Confirmed matches:
Atlanta Faze vs. Florida Mutineers
Minnesota RØKKR vs. Seattle Surge
Dallas Empire vs. New York Subliners
Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Optic Gaming Los Angeles
Dallas - hosted by Dallas Empire
March 28th - 29th
Teams:
Chicago Huntsmen
Dallas Empire
Florida Mutineers
Los Angeles Guerrillas
Minnesota RØKKR
Paris Legion
Seattle Surge
Toronto ULTRA
Confirmed matches:
Seattle Surge vs. Paris Legion
Florida Mutineers vs. Toronto Ultra
Chicago Huntsmen vs. Minnesota RØKKR
Dallas Empire vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
Chicago - hosted by Chicago Huntsmen
April 4th - 5th
Teams:
Atlanta FaZe
Chicago Huntsmen
Dallas Empire
London Royal Ravens
Los Angeles Guerrillas
New York Subliners
OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
Seattle Surge
Confirmed matches:
London Royal Ravens vs. Atlanta Faze
Seattle Surge vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
Dallas Empire vs. Optic Gaming Los Angeles
Chicago Huntsmen vs. New York Subliners
Florida - hosted by Florida Mutineers
April 11th - 12th
Teams:
Atlanta FaZe
Florida Mutineers
London Royal Ravens
Minnesota RØKKR
New York Subliners
OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
Paris Legion
Toronto ULTRA
Confirmed matches:
Paris Legion vs. Atlanta Faze
Optic Gaming Los Angeles vs. London Royal Ravens
Toronto Ultra vs. New York Subliners
Florida Mutineers vs. Minnesota RØKKR
Seattle - hosted by Seattle Surge
April 18th - 19th
Teams:
Chicago Huntsmen
London Royal Ravens
Los Angeles Guerrillas
Minnesota RØKKR
New York Subliners
OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
Paris Legion
Seattle Surge
Confirmed matches:
Paris Legion vs. Chicago Huntsmen
London Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
Minnesota RØKKR vs. Optic Gaming Los Angeles
Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners
Minnesota - hosted by Minnesota RØKKR
May 9th - 10th
Teams:
Atlanta FaZe
Chicago Huntsmen
Dallas Empire
Florida Mutineers
Los Angeles Guerrillas
Minnesota RØKKR
Seattle Surge
Toronto ULTRA
Confirmed matches:
Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Toronto Ultra
Seattle Surge vs. Atlanta Faze
Chicago Huntsmen vs. Florida Mutineers
Minnesota RØKKR vs. Dallas Empire
Paris - hosted by Paris Legion
May 16th - 17th
Teams:
Atlanta FaZe
Dallas Empire
Florida Mutineers
London Royal Ravens
New York Subliners
OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
Paris Legion
Toronto ULTRA
Confirmed matches:
New York Subliners vs. Optic Gaming Los Angeles
Atlanta Faze vs. Toronto Ultra
London Royal Ravens vs. Dallas Empire
Paris Legion vs. Florida Mutineers
New York - hosted by New York Subliners
June 6th - 7th
Teams:
Atlanta FaZe
Chicago Huntsmen
London Royal Ravens
Los Angeles Guerrillas
Minnesota RØKKR
New York Subliners
Paris Legion
Toronto ULTRA
Confirmed matches:
Paris Legion vs. Toronto Ultra
London Royal Ravens vs. Chicago Huntsmen
Atlanta Faze vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
New York Subliners vs. Minnesota RØKKR
London - hosted by London Royal Ravens
June 20th - 21st
Teams:
Dallas Empire
Florida Mutineers
London Royal Ravens
Los Angeles Guerrillas
New York Subliners
OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
Paris Legion
Seattle Surge
Confirmed matches:
New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
Optic Gaming Los Angeles vs. Florida Mutineers
Paris Legion vs. Dallas Empire
London Royal Ravens vs. Seattle Surge
Toronto - hosted by Toronto Ultra
June 27th - 28th
Teams:
Atlanta FaZe
Chicago Huntsmen
Dallas Empire
Florida Mutineers
Los Angeles Guerrillas
Minnesota RØKKR
Seattle Surge
Toronto ULTRA
Confirmed matches:
Atlanta Faze vs. Minnesota RØKKR
Florida Mutineers vs. Dallas Empire
Chicago Huntsmen vs. Seattle Surge
Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
Call Of Duty League Championship Weekend
Details not yet announced.
Call Of Duty League 2020 standings
The Call Of Duty League 2020 standings currently has Atlanta Faze and Chicago Huntsmen positioned first. They both have two match wins with six game wins and one game loss.
New York Subliners and Dallas Empire are both tied for last place with two match losses, one game win and six match losses.
You can find the full Call Of Duty League 2020 standings table above (via Call Of Duty League).
