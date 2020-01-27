Boss hints at imminent bids for players including Celtic-linked star with Brazilian blood

Niclas Eliasson's agent has hinted at a summer move for the rumoured Celtic target.

The Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has hinted he is expecting offers for the Robins' in-demand players this week and name-checked the reported Celtic target, Niclas Eliasson.

The Daily Record claims that Celtic are 'weighing up a deadline-busting move' for the City winger, whose contract is due to expire this summer.

With an option to extend it by a further 12 months in his side's favour, Johnson is not concerned about Eliasson's deal running down.

But speaking to Bristol Live on Monday, the 38-year-old admitted that players like the Swede - who has scored or assisted 13 goals in 24 Championship outings this season - will attract attention.

"We're trying to move towards this sustainable football club, and the [player] trading is part of it," Johnson said.

"You've got to expect the young players - (Han-Noah) Massengo, (Josh) Brownhill, Eliasson - particularly if they're playing and performing to have major interest, because of course the club's looking at players under 24 because they're affordable, accessible and available.

"I suppose that one thing that we have done as a football club is that we've traded over the last four years.

"So people will look at Bristol City and say that is a club that trades - and maybe looks to deals.

"I can't go into any specifics but it wouldn't surprise me if we get offers in the next three or four days for our players."

Asked about his client joining Celtic this week, Eliasson'a agent Hasan Cetinkaya told The Daily Record that a summer deal is more likely.

"No, (January is) going to be difficult," Cetinkaya explained. "Bristol want to keep him for their aims to move up. Then he has an option in his contract the club will use.

"Interest comes from big clubs and major leagues and clubs are looking to buy him now but Bristol has said no.

"That’s all I can say right now. But in the summer window, something big could happen to Niclas."

Despite having sold Scott Sinclair to Bristol City's Championship rivals Preston North End this month, Celtic are in no urgent need of another winger.

But with deals for Mohamed Elyounoussi, Jonny Hayes and Daniel Arzani due to expire at the end of the campaign a summer move for Eliasson, who is half Brazilian, could fit.