Animal Crossing New Horizons: Pre-order pro controllers for Nintendo Switch

There are a couple of pro controllers you can pre-order for Animal Crossing New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is arguably the most anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive of 2020. Certainly for March despite the competition from the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon remake. If you're looking forward to the next instalment in the adorably cute series, then you may be interested in pre-ordering some thematically appropriate pro controllers.

Nintendo hasn't shared too much about Animal Crossing New Horizons at the moment other than some minute trailers as well as screenshots. However, despite the vagueness concerning the delayed game that was initially planned for 2019, fans are still incredibly excited to become lost in everything it has to offer.

And, for those of you who live and breathe Animal Crossing, these pro controllers will be a must pre-order.

Animal Crossing New Horizons pro controllers

Nintendo Switch pro controllers with Animal Crossing New Horizons skins have been announced.

They are designed by Power A and will release in March for $50. This is far from the first themed goodies announced for the series' upcoming instalment.

Hori has announced an Animal Crossing New Horizons tote bag as well as a Nintendo Switch bag, pouch and playstand. They have also announced a shoulder bag and Nintendo Switch lite cover.

In addition to these goodies, there's also an assortment of unique bonuses that can be attained by pre-ordering the game from different retailers.

You can discover what these bonuses are and where they come from by clicking the link below.

Animal Crossing New Horizons pro controllers pre-order

You can pre-order the Animal Crossing New Horizons pro controllers from Amazon.

One of the controllers features K.K. Slider whereas the other boasts Timmy and Tommy Nook.

Both of them cost $49.99 each and will be released on March 10th.