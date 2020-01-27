What is Freddie Flintoff’s Top Gear salary? Presenter deserves a pay rise after death-defying bungee stunt!

Top Gear is back on the BBC and the new series has started in jaw-dropping fashion.

It's been a rough few years for BBC motoring show Top Gear after the iconic trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May departed.

Since then, there have been a number of presenters who've come and gone with a number of lack-lustre series causing viewing figures to tumbled from 6-7 million viewers per episode to just 2-3 million viewers.

With its most recent trio of presenters, however, Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris, Top Gear has reignited a bit of that magic that made the series what it was.

And after a promising debut series in 2019, the trio are back for Top Gear's 28th series and the opening episode features one of the most dangerous and death-defying stunts yet.

SEE ALSO: Get under the bonnet of the new Ariel Atom on Top Gear

Freddie Flintoff in death-defying bungee stunt

After Chris Harris took the new Ariel Atom 4 for a spin in the opening episode of the new series, which boasts a 0-60mph time of 2.8 seconds, Freddie Flintoff wanted to see if that time could be beaten by a Rover Metro.

Obviously, getting a Rover Metro to 60mph on its own steam is tricky enough in the first place so to give the car, and daredevil Flintoff, a fighting chance, the Top Gear team travelled to the Luzzone Dam in Switzerland for a spot of car bungee jumping and the results were spectacular.

Gripping onto the wheel for dear life, Flintoff and his plucky Rover Metro were thrown from a platform, once Freddie disengaged the handbrake, in the chasm below, trouncing the Ariel Atom's 2.8 second time by the slender margin of 0.1 seconds.

Freddie Flintoff deserves a pay rise after that

There's little chance that when Freddie Flintoff signed up to do Top Gear, that getting thrown off a dam in a Rover Metro would've been in his contract.

Flintoff even says before the death-defying stunt that he could've gone on Strictly Come Dancing instead and that he's got an MBE and yet he's being chucked off a damn in a car that's several decades old.

If there's anyone who deserves a pay rise after that, it's Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff.

What is Freddie Flintoff's salary?

When he and Paddie McGuiness first signed up to Top Gear, it was reported by The Sun and Daily Mail that the pair would be paid around £500,000 each to present the motoring show.

However, it's not clear in the reports whether that's £500,000 a year or spread over the course of the duo's two-year deal.

Either way, Flintoff certainly won't be complaining about adding to his net worth which is estimated at a reported $18 million as of 2019.