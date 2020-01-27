Who is Alejandro Cabello? Camila and her dad share Grammys spotlight - we found him on Instagram!

It was a special night for many, but especially for Alejandro.

A touching dedication to Alejandro Cabello had everyone talking at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

What a night!

It was a triumphant evening for a range of wonderful artists, but Billie Eilish really did dominate. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter won Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? going up against the likes of Lizzo, Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande and more.

She also bagged Best Song, Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album - incredible!

So many remarkable talents were celebrated across the night, with popular artists like Tyler, the Creator and Vampire Weekend also scoring big in their nominated categories.

However, the most memorable moment was bestowed upon audiences by the one-and-only Camila Cabello...

Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Camila Cabello's Grammy performance

The Cuban-American singer graced the stage to sing a superb song on the night called 'First Man', taken from her 2019 sophomore album Romance.

Before the performance, the 22-year-old dedicated the track to her father - Alejandro Cabello - who was sitting up close in the front row to watch his daughter deliver the magic.

It's hardly surprising, but he was brought to tears as she belted the new song out. During the performance, she walked straight up to him and the tears just kept streaming. It's as if they were the only people in the room... talk about a proud dad moment!

Grammy audiences were touched dearly by the special moment they shared, but who exactly is Alejandro?

Who is Alejandro Cabello?

According to Hollywood Life, he is Mexican - Camila's mother is Cuban - and a United States immigrant, who came to the U.S. over a year after Camila (aged 5) and her mother moved there. He swam the Rio Grande to join them!

It was in 2016 that he got his green card, years after the move. Before this, he was working at a mall washing cars to help support his family. The same source notes that they had to use a fake address to ensure Camila could get into a better school.

Alejandro has long nurtured his daughter's gift, and he even went with her to X-Factor auditions for her 15th birthday. Her family took her, driving a whopping 12-hours just to help give her a shot. While there, she joined Fifth Harmony and the group managed to come in third place. She continued to rise from there.

He also has another daughter, Camila's younger sister Sofia.

Follow Alejandro Cabello on Instagram

He's on there!

You can find him over at @alejandrocabello12; he currently has 131k followers.

His bio reads: "100% Camilizer and proud dad 2 beautiful girls." There are a wealth of beautiful posts celebrating the two of them, so you should definitely go check out his feed.

We imagine his daughter's Grammy performance will be a moment he cherishes forever.

