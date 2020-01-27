'Alarm bells': Shrewsbury boss lauds Liverpool player that impressed him after just 30 seconds

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

Sam Rickett's has admitted that he was impressed with Roberto Firmino during his side's 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

The Shrewsbury boss stated that within 30 seconds of Firmino coming onto the pitch 'alarm bells' started ringing because of how just one piece of movement from the Liverpool striker 'opened up' the middle of the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp had to turn to his big hitters, Firmino, and at first, Mo Salah, during Liverpool's FA Cup clash, which saw the League One side come from two goals down to record a deserved 2-2 draw.

Nonetheless, speaking to Match of the Day Live on BBC One at 7:10 pm), host, Gary Lineker credited Rickett's by stating that Klopp had to turn to his big names on the bench to try and change the game.

"That is a huge compliment the fact that they brought on Firmino and Salah?" Lineker told Rickett's on BBC One.

Rickett's responded: "He [Firmino] only reached 30 seconds and he only touched the ball [once] and the middle of the pitch just opened up off his movement. And then you are like 'ooh, alarm bells'."

It was an impressive and typical old school style FA Cup showdown, and it could be argued that the home side deserved the win on the day.

At half-time, even though Shrewsbury would have been 1-0 down, they would have been pleased with their efforts, but moments after the restart, they conceded a very unfortunate own goal.

But the lower league side never let their guards down as Liverpool were put under pressure and severely tested and now forced into a replay.

Given that the replay does fall in the middle of Liverpool's winter break, Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that none of his senior stars will feature in that match, as reported by BBC Sport.