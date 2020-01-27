Agent admits assist machine joining Celtic this week is 'going to be difficult'

Celtic are reportedly keen on Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson.

The agent of Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson has told the Daily Record that a move to Celtic is 'going to be difficult' this month.

It's claimed that Celtic are interested in bringing Eliasson to Parkhead, but face competition from Lazio and Villarreal as the Swede attracts potential suitors.

Subscribe

Eliasson has impressed for the Robins this season, notching a league-high 10 assists in the Championship, whilst also racking up 40 key passes.

The 24-year-old has strangely been in and out of the Bristol City side this season, making 11 starts but 13 substitute appearances, and that has left him out of the picture for Sweden at Euro 2020.

A move this month to a major club could help, and Celtic moving for him wouldn't be a huge shock having allowed Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan to move on.

However, agent Hasan Cetinkaya has admitted that a move to take Eliasson to Parkhead will be 'difficult' before the transfer deadline later this week, because Bristol City want to keep him for their promotion hopes.

Cetinkaya added that Bristol City will activate a one-year option in Eliasson's contract to stop him from leaving for free this summer, meaning a move will have to wait until summer at the earliest.

“No, it’s going to be difficult,” said Cetinkaya. “Bristol want to keep him for their aims to move up. Then he has an option in his contract the club will use. Interest comes from big clubs and major leagues and clubs are looking to buy him now but Bristol has said no. That’s all I can say right now. But in the summer window, something big could happen to Niclas,” he added.

With pace and superb crossing, Celtic should be keeping tabs on Eliasson for the summer anyway, but Neil Lennon must now decide whether to wait for him, or find another target for now.