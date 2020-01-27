Quick links

'Absolutely stinking': Rangers star criticised for latest performance

Shane Callaghan
Rangers Glasgow's Nikola Katic, Jon Flanagan, and Spartak Moscow's Roman Zobnin (L-R) fight for the ball in their 2018
Jon Flanagan of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers didn't have a brilliant game.

Rangers fans on Twitter are slating Jon Flanagan after his latest effort under Steven Gerrard.

The Gers suffered a shock 2-1 defeat away to bottom-of-the-table Hearts on Sunday afternoon, missing the chance to cut their five-point deficit to league leaders Celtic.

With Rangers captain James Tavernier sidelined, the former Liverpool right-back has been enjoying a second wind in Gerrard's first XI since the winter break ended.

But he didn't take his latest chance with both hands.

 

The first half at Tynecastle passed Flanagan by in a big way and Gerrard took the 27-year-old - who was booked - off at half-time, replacing him with Matt Polster.

Here's how fans of the Ibrox side reacted to Flanagan's showing.

Rangers need Tavernier back as soon as possible.

Yes, he has had some dodgy moments this season, particularly defensively, but Gerrard's side are clearly a much better team when he's in it.

Now is not the time for the light Blues to go through a dip in form. If they let Celtic get too far ahead then Neil Lennon's side simply will not be caught.

Jon Flanagan of Rangers celebrates at the final whistle during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

