'Absolutely stinking': Rangers star criticised for latest performance

Jon Flanagan of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers didn't have a brilliant game.

Rangers fans on Twitter are slating Jon Flanagan after his latest effort under Steven Gerrard.

The Gers suffered a shock 2-1 defeat away to bottom-of-the-table Hearts on Sunday afternoon, missing the chance to cut their five-point deficit to league leaders Celtic.

With Rangers captain James Tavernier sidelined, the former Liverpool right-back has been enjoying a second wind in Gerrard's first XI since the winter break ended.

But he didn't take his latest chance with both hands.

The first half at Tynecastle passed Flanagan by in a big way and Gerrard took the 27-year-old - who was booked - off at half-time, replacing him with Matt Polster.

Here's how fans of the Ibrox side reacted to Flanagan's showing.

If Jon Flanagan is a professional footballer then there’s hope for all of us yet, absolutely stinking — Dale Smart (@dalesmaaart) January 26, 2020

Jon Flanagan is brutal. Piss off — , (@Kev_969) January 26, 2020

Jon Flanagan has been a disaster for 30 mins, gave it away 300 times and already booked. — Hendy (@iHendy) January 26, 2020

Jon Flanagan is slower than a week in barlinnie — Lewis Simpson (@LewisSimpsonrfc) January 26, 2020

Jon Flanagan can’t even take a throw in to his own player — BMC Rangers Rants (@BMCRangersRants) January 26, 2020

Jon Flanagan is an atrocious footballer — Joe Lindo (@JoeLindsay4) January 26, 2020

This is not a good start by Rangers. Jon Flanagan isn't good at football either. — JC (@Jameyc11) January 26, 2020

Jon Flanagan starting games for us in 2020.. pic.twitter.com/Q6y5uWy4GU — (@ROB1872_) January 26, 2020

Jon Flanagan is honestly one of the worst technical players I’ve ever seen at Rangers — LH72 (@LH1872) January 26, 2020

Rangers need Tavernier back as soon as possible.

Yes, he has had some dodgy moments this season, particularly defensively, but Gerrard's side are clearly a much better team when he's in it.

Now is not the time for the light Blues to go through a dip in form. If they let Celtic get too far ahead then Neil Lennon's side simply will not be caught.