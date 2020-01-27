Quick links

'Absolutely pathetic': Arsenal fans fume over transfer news from North London

Shane Callaghan
Pablo Mari now won't be joining Arsenal, according to a report.

Pablo Mari of CR Flamengo reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Final Match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Well, it looks like Pablo Mari won't be joining Arsenal after all.

The Spanish centre-back arrived in North London for a medical last week and was even photographed with the Gunners' technical director Edu at the airport.

It seemed only a matter of time before Arsenal announced a deal to sign the defender but now it looks like the transfer has collapsed.

According to The Mail, Mari, who would've cost £7.5 million, is heading back to Flamengo in Brazil and Globo Esporte claimed today that the switch is now 'unlikely' to materialise.

 

The North Londoners need another centre-back after Calum Chambers was ruled out for the season and now it remains to be seen whether Edu can get one over the line before Friday's deadline.

Here's how fans of the Emirates Stadium club reacted to the twist on Twitter:

Despite the medical, it would appear as if Arsenal and the Copa Libertadores champions never actually agreed a deal for the 26-year-old.

If true, it's something of a farce and it remains to be seen which club is in the wrong.

The bottom line is that Edu needs more centre-backs - and fast. With Dinos Mavropanos also having left to join Nurnberg on loan, it leaves Mikel Arteta with one less central defender.

Pablo Mari of Flamengo lifts the trophy after winning during the final match of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 between Flamengo and River Plate at Estadio Monumental on November 23, 2019...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

