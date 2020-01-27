£2m Celtic player admits he wants Liverpool move at some point

The Celtic new boy already has his eyes on a future move to Liverpool.

Ismaila Soro has only arrived at Celtic, but seemingly he already has designs on playing for Liverpool at some point in the future.

The 21-year-old midfielder signed for the Hoops in a £2 million deal last week [The Scottish Sun] following weeks of speculation about his move to Glasgow.

Soro hasn't even made his Celtic debut as of yet but it looks like the Ivorian star might be using the Scottish giants as a stepping stone toward a switch to Liverpool down the line.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, he admitted that he's delighted to be at Parkhead but revealed that a stint in the Premier League with the reigning European champions is next on the agenda.

He said: "After Celtic I would like to play in the Premier League and Liverpool, that's why the Scottish League will be very good for me.

"I'm really happy to make a career because Celtic is a great team. It's flattering to take my career to the next level and face such a challenge."

This is hardly a novel way in which to endear yourself to fans of your new club, but at least Celtic supporters might appreciate his directness and, of course, his ambition.

He could've spun the Parkhead faithful a lie about wanting to spend his entire career with the Bhoys, but it would've been plainly insincere.

At least he has designs on going on to bigger and better things and the good news is that he'll have to be exceptionally good for Celtic if Liverpool even take a look at him in the future.