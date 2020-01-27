Quick links

£2m Celtic player admits he wants Liverpool move at some point

General views around Anfield, before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
The Celtic new boy already has his eyes on a future move to Liverpool.

The corner flag at Anfield during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on January 30, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Ismaila Soro has only arrived at Celtic, but seemingly he already has designs on playing for Liverpool at some point in the future.

The 21-year-old midfielder signed for the Hoops in a £2 million deal last week [The Scottish Sun] following weeks of speculation about his move to Glasgow.

Soro hasn't even made his Celtic debut as of yet but it looks like the Ivorian star might be using the Scottish giants as a stepping stone toward a switch to Liverpool down the line.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, he admitted that he's delighted to be at Parkhead but revealed that a stint in the Premier League with the reigning European champions is next on the agenda.

 

He said: "After Celtic I would like to play in the Premier League and Liverpool, that's why the Scottish League will be very good for me.

"I'm really happy to make a career because Celtic is a great team. It's flattering to take my career to the next level and face such a challenge."

This is hardly a novel way in which to endear yourself to fans of your new club, but at least Celtic supporters might appreciate his directness and, of course, his ambition.

He could've spun the Parkhead faithful a lie about wanting to spend his entire career with the Bhoys, but it would've been plainly insincere.

At least he has designs on going on to bigger and better things and the good news is that he'll have to be exceptionally good for Celtic if Liverpool even take a look at him in the future.

General views around Anfield, before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

