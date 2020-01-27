Quick links

£25m reported Tottenham Hotspur target was once compared to a spear by compatriot

Rafael van der Vaart waves good bye after his the Rafael van der Vaar farewell match between Rafa's HSV Stars and Rafa's All Stars at Volksparkstadion on October 13, 2019 in Hamburg,...
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Steven Bergwijn.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV, Robin Schouten of NAC Breda during the Dutch KNVB Beker match between NAC Breda v PSV at the Rat Verlegh Stadium on January 23, 2020 in Breda Netherlands

Steven Bergwijn is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, according to The Guardian, and Rafael van der Vaart’s previous comments on the winger will encourage the Premier League club’s fans.

According to The Guardian, Tottenham have made an offer of £25.3 million to PSV Eindhoven to sign Bergwijn, who has travelled to London to undergo a medical and agree personal terms with the North London outfit.

 

The 22-year-old, who prefers to play on the left and also operate as a number 10, is a very talented and promising young player, and former Spurs star Van der Vaart raved about his Dutch compatriot in February 2019.

Psvfans.nl quoted Van der Vaart as saying about Bergwijn while comparing his attitude to that of Riechedly Bazoer, who left Ajax for VfL Wolfsburg in 2017 before moving to Vitesse in 2019: “With Bazoer, you already saw it at Ajax straightaway. That is why I enjoy Steven Bergwijn at PSV. He moves like a spear, but to me he seems to be a calm, normal guy in the group.”

(L-R) Steven Bergwijn of PSV, Jan Paul van Hecke of NAC Breda during the Dutch KNVB Beker match between NAC Breda v PSV at the Rat Verlegh Stadium on January 23, 2020 in Breda Netherlands

Stats

Bergwijn has scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 16 Eredivisie matches for PSV so far this season, according to WhoScored, and the youngster has also played five times in the Europa League for the Dutch club.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Bergwijn scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 33 league games for PSV, and he provided one assist in five Champions League matches as well, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Bergwijn is a very good attacking player who can also operate upfront, and with star striker Harry Kane injured and Spurs not showing much creativity at the moment, he will be a welcome addition to Jose Mourinho’s team.

(L-R) Arno Verschueren of NAC Breda, Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Toto KNVB Cup round of 16 match between NAC Breda and PSV Eindhoven at Rat Verlegh stadium on January 23, 2020...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

