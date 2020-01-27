£25m reported Tottenham Hotspur target was once compared to a spear by compatriot

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Steven Bergwijn.

Steven Bergwijn is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, according to The Guardian, and Rafael van der Vaart’s previous comments on the winger will encourage the Premier League club’s fans.

According to The Guardian, Tottenham have made an offer of £25.3 million to PSV Eindhoven to sign Bergwijn, who has travelled to London to undergo a medical and agree personal terms with the North London outfit.

The 22-year-old, who prefers to play on the left and also operate as a number 10, is a very talented and promising young player, and former Spurs star Van der Vaart raved about his Dutch compatriot in February 2019.

Psvfans.nl quoted Van der Vaart as saying about Bergwijn while comparing his attitude to that of Riechedly Bazoer, who left Ajax for VfL Wolfsburg in 2017 before moving to Vitesse in 2019: “With Bazoer, you already saw it at Ajax straightaway. That is why I enjoy Steven Bergwijn at PSV. He moves like a spear, but to me he seems to be a calm, normal guy in the group.”

Stats

Bergwijn has scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 16 Eredivisie matches for PSV so far this season, according to WhoScored, and the youngster has also played five times in the Europa League for the Dutch club.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Bergwijn scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 33 league games for PSV, and he provided one assist in five Champions League matches as well, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Bergwijn is a very good attacking player who can also operate upfront, and with star striker Harry Kane injured and Spurs not showing much creativity at the moment, he will be a welcome addition to Jose Mourinho’s team.