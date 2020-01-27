£17m man wants to be at Newcastle United next season

Newcastle United have only just signed Nabil Bentaleb on loan from Schalke.

Nabil Bentaleb has told the Shields Gazette that he wants to be at Newcastle United next season already.

Bentaleb only moved to Newcastle on loan from Schalke last week, but he has quickly been impressed with his new club.

The Algerian made his debut for Newcastle at the weekend, in their 0-0 draw with Oxford United in the FA Cup.

And Bentaleb has suggested he is going to do everything in his power to earn a permanent move to St. James’ Park.

“I want to be here next season, for the long term, not just this season,” said Bentaleb. “I feel like I have the same ambitions as the club, and I want to be part of this club.”

If Newcastle were to complete a permanent deal for Bentaleb, it would enhance the quality of their midfield ranks.

The 25-year-old moved to the German side for £17 million (Daily Mail), and it seems likely that Schalke would be looking to recoup a chunk of that fee.

Bentaleb still needs to prove his worth to Newcastle though.

The former Spurs man wasn’t quite at his best on debut, but that is understandable, after the lack of first-team action he has received recently in Germany.