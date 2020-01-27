£11m star reportedly set to quit Tottenham, Graham Roberts reacts

Christian Eriksen is reportedly set to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

Well, Christian Eriksen's lengthy spell as a Tottenham Hotspur player is about to end it seems.

According to The Standard, the Denmark international, who joined Spurs in 2013, is on the verge of signing a four-and-a-half year deal at Inter Milan.

The report adds that the Tottenham playmaker is undergoing a medical with the San Siro club.

Eriksen, whose current deal in North London expires this summer, has been a terrific servant for the club over the past six-and-a-half years.

The 27-year-old didn't win any trophies at the club, but he has been one of the Premier League's stand-out attacking midfielders since arriving in England.

Here's what Graham Roberts wrote on Twitter about him.

Maybe the last year he has not been at his best but what a fantastic player @ChrisEriksen8 has been for our club I wish him all the best at inter he has given us some fantastic special moments to remember for years.



COYS — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) January 27, 2020

The former Ajax man, an £11 million signing by the English club [The Telegraph], has managed 51 goals and 62 assists from 226 top-flight appearances for the Lilywhites.

As Roberts mentioned, he didn't have a great 2019 on an individual level, despite playing in the Champions League final.

His form has been indifferent for well over 12 months and shortly after the final defeat by Liverpool in Madrid he admitted that he wanted to leave, though a summer departure never materialised.