Quick links

Premier League

£11m star reportedly set to quit Tottenham, Graham Roberts reacts

Shane Callaghan
Christian Eriksen #23 and Cameron Carter-Vickers #38 of Tottenham Hotspur acknowledge fans after being defeated in an International Champions Cup match against FC Barcelona at the Rose...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Christian Eriksen is reportedly set to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

Christian Eriksen #23 and Cameron Carter-Vickers #38 of Tottenham Hotspur acknowledge fans after being defeated in an International Champions Cup match against FC Barcelona at the Rose...

Well, Christian Eriksen's lengthy spell as a Tottenham Hotspur player is about to end it seems.

According to The Standard, the Denmark international, who joined Spurs in 2013, is on the verge of signing a four-and-a-half year deal at Inter Milan.

The report adds that the Tottenham playmaker is undergoing a medical with the San Siro club.

Eriksen, whose current deal in North London expires this summer, has been a terrific servant for the club over the past six-and-a-half years.

 

The 27-year-old didn't win any trophies at the club, but he has been one of the Premier League's stand-out attacking midfielders since arriving in England.

Here's what Graham Roberts wrote on Twitter about him.

The former Ajax man, an £11 million signing by the English club [The Telegraph], has managed 51 goals and 62 assists from 226 top-flight appearances for the Lilywhites.

As Roberts mentioned, he didn't have a great 2019 on an individual level, despite playing in the Champions League final.

His form has been indifferent for well over 12 months and shortly after the final defeat by Liverpool in Madrid he admitted that he wanted to leave, though a summer departure never materialised.

Christian Eriksen of Spurs follows up to score the first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 01, 2019 in London,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch