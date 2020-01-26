Vera season 10 episode 3 cast: Meet guest stars Emily Stott, Jacqueline Boatswain and Dempsey Bovell

ITV's Vera has returned for a 10th series this January but who's in the cast for episode 3?

Murder mystery series are some of the most popular on TV with millions tuning in to the likes of BBC One's Death in Paradise as well as ITV's Grantchester and Vera on a regular basis.

The latter of these series, Vera, has recently just returned to ITV for its 10th series and the show remains as popular as ever with just shy of eight million viewers tuning to the opening episode on January 12th.

Up next for DCI Vera Stanhope is a case that could get very messy indeed as an employee of a cleaning company is found dead.

But just who's set to appear in cast for episode 3 of series 10?

The story of Vera episode 3

The third episode of Vera series 10 is centred around a commercial cleaning company by the name of ECS after one of its employees, Luke Sumner, is found dead.

Vera is given the arduous task of piecing together Luke's final few hours as, according to the pathology team, the killing blow could have occurred hours before Luke finally succumbed to his injuries.

Suspicion is instantly placed onto Luke's ECS co-workers after she learns that he left work mid-shift in a furious rage on the day of his murder.

Who's in the cast?

Naturally, episode 3 features Vera's usual cohort of colleagues as well as a selection of guest stars.

Main cast

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope

Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy

Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart

Paul Kaye as Dr Malcolm Donahue

Ibibnabo Jack as DC Jacqueline 'Jac' Williams

Riley Jones as PC Mark Edwards

Guest stars

Emily Stott as Georgia Hay

Jacqueline Boatswain as Sarah Ashers

Leah Walker ass Jasmine Ashers

Dempsey Bovell as Jojo Walters

Meet this week's guest stars

The three actors we'll be taking a closer look at from Vera episode 3 are Emily Stott, Jacqueline Boatswain and Dempsey Bovell.

Emily Stott - Emily Stott takes on the role of Georgia Hay, a friend and neighbour of the murdered Luke. Emily Stott is just starting out in her acting career and her appearance in Vera is her first major role in TV with a host of short film roles under her belt already.

Jacqueline Boatswain - Jacqueline Boatswain, who takes on the role of Sarah Ashers Vera, has been involved in the acting industry since 1988 when she appeared in an episode of Red Dwarf. Since then, she's gone onto appear various film, TV and even video game roles including Shameless, Wolfblood, Bloodborne and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

Dempsey Bovell - Dempsey Bovell plays a mini-bus driver by the name of Jojo Walters in Vera and worked for the same company as Luke. Despite this being his ninth acting role, it's arguably his biggest to date with appearances in the likes of Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rocketman both serving as cameo appearances.

Vera episode 3 airs at 9pm on ITV on January 26th with the fourth and final episode in the series following on February 2nd.