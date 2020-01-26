Top Gear 2020: Introducing the new Ariel Atom - price, model and speed stats!

Top Gear is back on our screens this January for its 28th series!

After losing the infamous trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, Top Gear has struggled in recent years with viewing figures toppling from 6-7 million per episode, down to just 2-3 million at its lowest point.

This has seen a number re-thinks when it comes to the hosts of the show with Chris Evans leaving after just one series and Matt LeBlanc following suit after three series at the helm.

Now, Top Gear has found a new presenting formula that saw a sizable uptake in views in its most recent series (series 27), something which the BBC big-wigs will surely hope can continue in the new batch of episodes.

Top Gear is back for series 28

After a promising debut series for new presenters Paddy McGuinness and Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff, Top Gear returns to our screens tonight (January 26th) for a brand new series.

The northern duo will once again be joined by journalist and racing driver Chris Harris whose car reviews have been a highlight in the past few years and have seen him keep his job while other presenters have fallen to the wayside.

Episode 1 of the new series sees the trio embark on a new cheap car challenge with second-hand convertibles being the name of the game while Chris Harris takes the new Ariel Atom for a spin.

Meet the new Ariel Atom

We've seen the Ariel Atom on Top Gear several times before, although they were earlier versions of the car.

The one which Jeremy Clarkson drove (and almost had his face torn off by) in 2004's fifth series was the Ariel Atom 2.

The Ariel Atom making its first appearance in series 28 of Top Gear is the Ariel Atom 4, which will set you back around £40,000 which is a bit steep bearing in mind that the car doesn't have any bodywork or a windscreen.

The Ariel Atom's key stats

However, while the Atom may do away with such basic necessities, it makes up for in speed, handling and the sensation of being at one with the machine.

Taking centre-stage in the new Atom is Honda's latest 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that's also used in the Civic Type R.

While 325bhp may not be much in the grand scheme of things, in a car that weighs just 595kg, roughly half the weight of a bog-standard Ford Focus, it's a recipe for success.

The new Atom's top speed is a respectable 162mph while its 0-60mph time is a mind-boggling 2.8 seconds which almost verges on F1 car territory.

To see the new Ariel Atom in action, tune into Top Gear at 8pm on Sunday, January 26th on BBC Two.