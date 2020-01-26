Tony Cascarino thinks Leeds starter not good enough for the Premier League

Patrick Bamford is Leeds United's only recognised striker at this moment in time.

Tony Cascarino is in agreement that Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford won't be good enough for the Premier League if the club were to earn promotion this season.

The TalkSport pundit also commented on Leeds' 'strange' transfer last summer which saw Kemar Roofe leave the club and move to Belgium's top-tier to sign for Anderlecht

Leeds are now on the lookout for a new hitman because Roofe's replacement, Eddie Nketiah, has seen his loan deal cut short by his parent club, Arsenal.

Nonetheless, speaking to Weekend Sports Breakfast on TalkSport (25/01/20 at 8:25 am), Cascarino was asked whether he agrees that Bamford simply wouldn't be good enough to make that step up if Leeds make a return to the promised land.

"I tend to agree that Bamford isn't good enough for the Premier League. I think there's another level above," Cascarino told TalkSport. "You never know what happens in football.

"But Kemar Roofe leaving last summer was a strange one for me. I thought he did really well for Leeds and led the line brilliantly. But they are now after Adams, they are trying all sorts of deals to get more goals in their team because they've had a hiccup.

"They learnt this time last year that if they start going pear-shaped for them into the second half of the season, which obviously cost them promotion last year and Leeds fans are desperate for them to keep going this season."

There's no doubt that Bamford, who moved to Elland Road in 2018 for £10 million [BBC Sport], divides opinion amongst the Leeds faithful, who simply think he should be more ruthless and effective in the final third.

He can put the ball into the back of the net and he has shown that he can win games for his side. But there have been too many occasions that have seen him miss a number of big guilt-edge chances.

Whether he snatches at a shot whilst going through on goal or whether he messes up a spot-kick, as he did against QPR last time out, Bamford always seemingly manages to provide fans with the ammunition to criticise him with.