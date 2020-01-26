'Surely we will never see him again': Some West Ham fans are slating 33-year-old's display

West Ham United are out of the FA Cup after defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

West Ham United suffered another defeat on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 1-0 at home by West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup.

The Hammers edged past Gillingham to make it to the fourth round, but with just one point in their last three Premier League games, they needed a result.

West Ham went with a fairly strong lineup, whilst West Brom made a number of changes – and it was the Championship side who came out on top.

Conor Townsend's first half striker proved to be the winner, firing past Darren Randolph after Carlos Sanchez had knocked the ball against teammate Issa Diop.

West Brom went close to going 2-0 up as Filip Krovinovic headed wide, before Charlie Austin headed a golden chance wide as the Baggies ran riot.

West Ham carved out half chances, but couldn't even land an equaliser after Semi Ajayi's red card, meaning they're now out of the competition following to defeat to former boss Slaven Bilic.

Hammers fans were unsurprisingly unhappy with the display, turning their ire towards 33-year-old midfielder Carlos Sanchez, who turned in a dismal performance before being hooked for Mark Noble at half time.

Supporters slated the Colombian, demanding that he is offloaded as soon as possible whilst suggesting that he should never play for the club again, with many baffled as to why he was signed in the first place given that he clearly isn't good enough for the Hammers.

I'm not sure Carlos Sanchez is a footballer. — Simon B (@donsimon78) January 25, 2020

Get Carlos Sanchez out of my football club — Benn (@BennLouis5) January 25, 2020

Carlos Sanchez makes Havard Nordtveit look like Pirlo. — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) January 25, 2020

If Carlos Sanchez ever wears a West Ham shirt again, I am done — Jasmine Brett (@jasmineeebrett) January 25, 2020

You have to question why he's ever picked. He is abysmal every game but only the fans can see it apparently #sanchez #carlossanchez #WHUWBA — HammersSteve (@HammersSteve) January 25, 2020

Carlos Sanchez is literally stealing a living, who employed this man? Literally theres 40 midfielders in the championship better than him — Albey (@Albey_H) January 25, 2020

Carlos Sanchez is the worst player to ever play in a West Ham shirt — ‏ً (@JakeBalding) January 25, 2020

If I ever walk into that ground and see Carlos Sanchez’s name anywhere near the teamsheet again I will turn around and walk away. Awful player! — Mike Smith (@whusmudge) January 25, 2020

Surely we will never see Carlos Sanchez again.....#FACup #whufc — Roy Hastings (@Royster1998) January 25, 2020

I don't know what makes me feel sick more.. the state of the club and it's clueless owners or the fact were paying Carlos Sanchez £50,000 a week in wages #boardout — Tom Clarke (@Tom_Tom_Clarke) January 25, 2020