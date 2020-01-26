Steven Bergwijn sends Instagram message amid Tottenham transfer rumours

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with PSV attacker, Steven Bergwijn.

Steven Bergwijn has sent an Instagram video where he is seemingly clarifying his stance amid the rumours linking him with Tottenham Hotspur this month.

The PSV attacker has labelled his 1:10 minute video as the 'the truth' as various reports circulate about his future at his current club and suggestions about him pulling out of PSV's game against FC Twente this afternoon.

Dutch outlet Voetbal International earlier today claimed that PSV have been left 'very disappointed' in their attacker and his entourage, as the club want to make it clear that no agreement has been reached about his future.

It is also said that the versatile attacker never had permission to travel to England either.

FOX Sports previously claimed that Bergwijn is set to leave PSV and join Tottenham Hotspur, whilst his club manager, Ernest Faber told FOX Sports that his player does want to leave.

Earlier reports that he would miss PSV's game this afternoon became true as he was missing from the matchday squad that recorded a 1-1 draw against Twente.

Following that, the seemingly wanted Spurs man, sent this video message from his personal Instagram account, and simply labelled it 'the truth'.

Judging by some Tottenham media outlets on Twitter, the PSV man is trying to make it clear that he 'never refused to play' and the media are 'spinning' things against him.

One thing is for sure, his manager has now confirmed Tottenham's interest and he did miss side's game this afternoon, which surely only points to one thing.

There's no doubt that something will give in these coming days because there aren't many days left before the January transfer window slams shut.

Deadline day will hit teams across Europe this coming Friday and Spurs need some more attacking legs added to their squad if they are to reach their goals this term.