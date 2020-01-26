Quick links

Some West Ham and Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer speculation

Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest jumps on the back of Lewis Grabban after the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Reading at City Ground on...
Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash is reportedly on West Ham United’s radar.

Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Luton Town at City Ground on January 19, 2020 in Nottingham, England.

West Ham United and Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Matty Cash.

According to The Sun, Premier League outfit West Ham are interested in signing Cash from Championship outfit Forest in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that the Hammers will have to pay £18 million as transfer fee to secure the services of the 22-year-old right-back.

 

However, according to the report, the London club are prepared to offer only £12m for the youngster, who can also operate in midfield.

West Ham and Forest fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Cash.

Below are some of the best comments:

Nottingham Forest's Matty Cash in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers at City Ground on January 1, 2020 in Nottingham, England.

Nottingham Forest stay

With Ryan Fredericks injured, Cash would be a very good signing for Forest, not just for now, but for the long term as well.

However, with Forest aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League, the Reds should do their utmost to keep hold of the 22-year-old - who has scored two goals and provided four assists in 27 Championship appearances for Forest so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Matty Cash (11) of Nottingham Forest arrives ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic at the City Ground, Nottingham on Sunday 29th December...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

