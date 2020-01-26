Some West Ham and Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer speculation

Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash is reportedly on West Ham United’s radar.

West Ham United and Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Matty Cash.

According to The Sun, Premier League outfit West Ham are interested in signing Cash from Championship outfit Forest in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that the Hammers will have to pay £18 million as transfer fee to secure the services of the 22-year-old right-back.

However, according to the report, the London club are prepared to offer only £12m for the youngster, who can also operate in midfield.

And they’d improve the starting 11. We got outplayed by a championship club reserves yesterday. Facts. We are poor. — Matty Denners (@Denner7s) January 26, 2020

Great player but we need a proper box to box midfield to replace our aging no legs Capt, sorry but true! — madhammer (@huwe01) January 24, 2020

Dont be silly wont pay the 15m they want — Joes_Irons (@IronsJoes) January 24, 2020

Hed be an excellent signing. Like you say he has to ability to play in the Premier league but would also be quality for us in the Championship if we go down. It's a no brainer. — William Field (@wilfield71) January 24, 2020

Been their best player I think — Jonesy ☆ (@RockyWhu) January 24, 2020

Cash isnt going he loves forest,speculation speculation speculation he isnt leaving end https://t.co/BH7lGsPbLJ only has one love — carl andrew grayson (@carlandrewgray1) January 26, 2020

Nope, we saw what Darlow & lascelles signings did in the summer so best to just say get lost for any bid in jan, reevaluate in the summer — Bradley (@McBrads95) January 25, 2020

Wouldn’t sell Cash for any price in January. Hope the club have the sense to not fall into the traps of the January market #nffc — Thomas Payne (@trickytrees12) January 25, 2020

West ham? In dog fight in relegation battle? Just look last few player's what left club.. Grass isn't always greener..... Premier league nothing what used to be as well just league..... — (@NFFCRED) January 25, 2020

Flattered by the interest in Matty Cash but if we are serious about promotion then we can’t go selling our most important players in January, don’t think people would be too keen on selling Grabban, Watson etc either. Stick with the boys that have got us to this point! #NFFC — Topic of Forest. (@TopicForest) January 25, 2020

Nottingham Forest stay

With Ryan Fredericks injured, Cash would be a very good signing for Forest, not just for now, but for the long term as well.

However, with Forest aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League, the Reds should do their utmost to keep hold of the 22-year-old - who has scored two goals and provided four assists in 27 Championship appearances for Forest so far this season, according to WhoScored.