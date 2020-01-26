'Smash it': McGinn raves about 'effortless' Celtic player after win against Ross County

Odsonne Edouard is having by far his best season in a Celtic shirt.

Stephen McGinn has raved about the 'effortless' Odsonne Edouard following Celtic's 3-0 win over Ross County in the Premiership on Saturday.

Celtic came up against McGinn's St Mirren on Boxing Day, another game where Edouard impressed and helped his side to a much-needed three points, as he stated that he was impressed with him on that day.

Edouard, who has struck an impressive 19 goals and provided 15 assists from 34 matches this term [transfermarkt], is three goals away from matching last season's record.

Speaking to Sportsence (25/01/2020), McGinn backed Edouard to go on and 'smash' his records from last season following his brace from the bench on Saturday.

"There just seems to be a bit of inevitability about [him scoring after coming onto the pitch]," McGinn told Sportscene. "We played him at St Mirren and it almost looks effortless for him.

"I heard the stat there about matching last season's tally already and he can not only go onto better it but smash it."

Celtic already have one trophy in the bag from this season, and now they are five points clear at the top of the Premiership table.

Added with that, the title, at this moment in time, is in their hands because Rangers dropped points away at Hearts on Sunday afternoon following their defeat at Tynecastle.

This time last season, Celtic showcased their worth and walked away with the league whilst Rangers continued to drop valuable points. It seems as though the same could be happening again if Gerrard's side don't learn from their past mistakes.