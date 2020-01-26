'Shouldn't wear our jersey': Rangers fans slam one Steven Gerrard signing

Glen Kamara was complicit in Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers' defeat today.

Oh dear. It wasn't a good day for Rangers at all.

The Gers slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to bottom-of-the-table Hearts in a result which harms their chances of ending Celtic's bid for a ninth Scottish Premiership title in succession.

Rangers, who took a second-half lead through Ryan Kent, are five points behind the Hoops with a game in hand.

The hosts equalised through former Ibrox man Steven Naismith on 57 minutes after Glen Kamara dithered in possession.

For the most part, Kamara has been a stellar addition by Rangers following his £50,000 move from Kilmarnock 12 months ago.

But this was a lazy and uninspired performance from the 24-year-old midfielder, one which has fans of the Glasgow side absolutely fuming:

Kamara shouldn’t wear our jersey again.



This is his fault. — Derek Brown (@Loyal72Rangers) January 26, 2020

Easily Glen Kamara’s worst performance — Pin head (@Robbi3Steele) January 26, 2020

Kamara may as well be off the park. An empty Jersey. — CA2451 (@AlexanderCampb3) January 26, 2020

We need to take Kamara off, he's having a shocker today. — Gordon #CC4L (@GordzCC) January 26, 2020

Still can't believe Kamara never just cleared it. Absolutely ridiculous — Kieran (@kieranmcl96) January 26, 2020

What is Kamara doing there man get that ball out the park! — Christopher Benton (@cBenton92) January 26, 2020

Kamara has been absolutely horrendous today. — frase (@frase_rfc) January 26, 2020

Glenn Kamara has went from a Rolls Royce to a Lada — Robert Balderston (@rbaldy84) January 26, 2020

Embarrassing from Kamara. Sums up his performance today — Ryan (@rfcryan1995) January 26, 2020

Kamara's been shocking today man. — JamieBarr. (@_rrabeimaj) January 26, 2020

Suffice to say that Gerrard will be absolutely furious - and rightly so.

Rangers and Hearts are competing at opposite ends of the table and there's no reason why the Glasgow club shouldn't have won today.

Even if Alfredo Morelos was missing through suspension, Rangers are a far better side and you wouldn't want to be a light Blues player in the dressing room when Gerrard gets back there.