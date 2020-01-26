Quick links

Rangers

'Shouldn't wear our jersey': Rangers fans slam one Steven Gerrard signing

Shane Callaghan
Glenn Middleton and Glen Kamara of Rangers are seen prior to the Ladbrookes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Ibrox Stadium on February 16, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glen Kamara was complicit in Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers' defeat today.

Glen Kamara of Rangers in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers FC and Blackburn Rovers at Ibrox Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Oh dear. It wasn't a good day for Rangers at all.

The Gers slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to bottom-of-the-table Hearts in a result which harms their chances of ending Celtic's bid for a ninth Scottish Premiership title in succession.

Rangers, who took a second-half lead through Ryan Kent, are five points behind the Hoops with a game in hand.

Subscribe

The hosts equalised through former Ibrox man Steven Naismith on 57 minutes after Glen Kamara dithered in possession.

 

For the most part, Kamara has been a stellar addition by Rangers following his £50,000 move from Kilmarnock 12 months ago.

But this was a lazy and uninspired performance from the 24-year-old midfielder, one which has fans of the Glasgow side absolutely fuming:

Suffice to say that Gerrard will be absolutely furious - and rightly so.

Rangers and Hearts are competing at opposite ends of the table and there's no reason why the Glasgow club shouldn't have won today.

Even if Alfredo Morelos was missing through suspension, Rangers are a far better side and you wouldn't want to be a light Blues player in the dressing room when Gerrard gets back there.

Glen Kamara of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch