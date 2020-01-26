Quick links

Leeds United

Southampton

'Ship him to Leeds': Some fans blast 23-year-old powerhouse for his performance in the FA Cup

Amir Mir
Leeds United's manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on January 18, 2020 in...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Southampton striker Che Adams has been linked with a move to promotion hopefuls Leeds United.

Che Adams (10) of Southampton celebrates victory during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Saturday 11th January 2020.

Southampton fans on Twitter have seemingly had enough of Che Adams following his brief display in the FA Cup on Saturday, as he continues to be linked with Leeds United.

The Telegraph previously claimed that Leeds have not given up on signing Adams, 23, this month - he is to score a goal for the Saints following his summer move to the South Coast from Birmingham.

 

Nonetheless, there were sections of the Southampton fanbase that felt that the currently goal-shy powerhouse failed to make an impact from the bench as his side were forced into a replay by Spurs in the FA Cup. 

There are some fans who wouldn't be too fussed if Adams were to be shipped off to Leeds by next Friday given that the Championship club are seemingly interested in him, as Marcelo Bielsa needs another attacking option following the departure of Eddie Nketiah.  

But could any potential Adams move this month be scrapped if Leeds sign Jean-Kevin Augustin?

Monaco's French forward Jean-Kevin Augustin runs with the ball during the French Cup football match between Saint-Pryve-Saint-Hilaire and AS Monaco at the La Source Stadium in Orleans,...

French outlet Foot Mercato have claimed that Leeds are keen on the signature of the RB Leipzig hitman, and currently on-loan Monaco player, Jean-Kevin Augustin, along with their Championship rivals, Nottingham Forest. 

Given Adams' lack of goals and performances for Southampton, it doesn't seem as though things are improving for the former Championship player, who perhaps would be better off making a return to the second-tier to get some confidence back into his tank. 

But considering Leeds are keen on both, it would be worrying if they weren't able to get at least one of those names through the doors before deadline day or just a forward player full stop because extra legs are needed. 

Here is a selection of Southampton fans blasting Adams for his display against Tottenham and hardly being able to get a touch of the ball:

