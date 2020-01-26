'Ship him to Leeds': Some fans blast 23-year-old powerhouse for his performance in the FA Cup

Southampton striker Che Adams has been linked with a move to promotion hopefuls Leeds United.

Southampton fans on Twitter have seemingly had enough of Che Adams following his brief display in the FA Cup on Saturday, as he continues to be linked with Leeds United.

The Telegraph previously claimed that Leeds have not given up on signing Adams, 23, this month - he is to score a goal for the Saints following his summer move to the South Coast from Birmingham.

Nonetheless, there were sections of the Southampton fanbase that felt that the currently goal-shy powerhouse failed to make an impact from the bench as his side were forced into a replay by Spurs in the FA Cup.

There are some fans who wouldn't be too fussed if Adams were to be shipped off to Leeds by next Friday given that the Championship club are seemingly interested in him, as Marcelo Bielsa needs another attacking option following the departure of Eddie Nketiah.

But could any potential Adams move this month be scrapped if Leeds sign Jean-Kevin Augustin?

French outlet Foot Mercato have claimed that Leeds are keen on the signature of the RB Leipzig hitman, and currently on-loan Monaco player, Jean-Kevin Augustin, along with their Championship rivals, Nottingham Forest.

Given Adams' lack of goals and performances for Southampton, it doesn't seem as though things are improving for the former Championship player, who perhaps would be better off making a return to the second-tier to get some confidence back into his tank.

But considering Leeds are keen on both, it would be worrying if they weren't able to get at least one of those names through the doors before deadline day or just a forward player full stop because extra legs are needed.

Here is a selection of Southampton fans blasting Adams for his display against Tottenham and hardly being able to get a touch of the ball:

Has Che Adams even touched the ball on the 15 minutes he's been on? Ship him off to Leeds #SaintsFC — Joe Fawson (@JoeFawson) January 25, 2020

Boufal plays sooooo much better down the middle of the pitch and took that goal very well. Getting a bit worried for Adams, didn’t realise he came on today. In all, glad the referee didn’t get the Spurs win on his acca today.



P.S: 6 days to sign a right back. #SaintsFC — samuel (@samharrisonnnn) January 25, 2020

#SaintsFC any chance of Adams scoring a goal this season in a Saints shirt...? — Stuart Hack (@HackStuart) January 25, 2020

I can't even remember the last time he had a shot on goal. I can remember a couple that went wide or over, but not one that the keeper actually had to save. — Bill Caffrey (@moviegoer74) January 25, 2020

If we can get Leeds to change the option to buy to a commitment then 100% sell Adams. He is never going to be Prem quality #saintsfc — Lee Ronan (@Lee__Ronan) January 25, 2020