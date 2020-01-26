Quick links

Reports claim speedy attacker is set to join Tottenham, will miss today's game

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v PEC Zwolle at the Philips Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Eindhoven Netherlands
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on Steven Bergwijn.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v PEC Zwolle at the Philips Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Eindhoven Netherlands

According to FOX Sports and De Telegraaf, PSV Eindhoven attacker Steven Bergwijn is set to leave the club to join Tottenham Hotspur.

It's claimed that Bergwijn has been pulled out of PSV's game against FC Twente this afternoon, and his potential move to Spurs is the reason for that.

Both sources claim a move is now close, with Spurs hoping to get Bergwijn on board quickly ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday.

 

Bergwijn, 22, is a speedy, skilful winger who has impressed this season, notching five goals and 10 assists in the Eredivisie, having hit 14 goals and 12 assists last term.

A Dutch international with seven caps to his name, Bergwijn is versatile as he can play on either flank, and has even played as a striker for the Netherlands.

That's what Spurs need more than anything right now; a striker. Harry Kane is out until April, and they have been linked with a whole host of centre forwards this month.

Xaver Schlager of VfL Wolfsburg and Steven Bergwijn of PSV Eindhoven battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match between PSV Eindhoven and WfL Wolfsburg at Philips Stadion on...

Maybe Jose Mourinho now thinks Bergwijn can continue his development as a striker, whilst being able to move back out wide when Kane returns from his lay-off.

These claims of a deal being close have come from nowhere, but with two strong sources in the Netherlands now suggesting a move is going ahead, Bergwijn is a name for fans to keep an eye on this week.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch KNVB Beker match between NAC Breda v PSV at the Rat Verlegh Stadium on January 23, 2020 in Breda Netherlands

