Reported Tottenham Hotspur striker target has allegedly decided on his new club

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Edinson Cavani.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has agreed to join Atletico Madrid, according to Goal.com, amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Independent has claimed that Cavani is on the radar of Tottenham, who are on the hunt for a new striker due to the injury to Harry Kane.

The Uruguay international striker is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season.

Goal.com has claimed that the 32-year-old has verbally agreed to join Spanish club Atletico, who will make a final offer to PSG on Monday.

Missing out

While PSG could still turn down Atletico’s new offer, just like they did for the first one, as reported by Goal.com, perhaps Tottenham should not think about Cavani anymore.

After all, it seems that the former Napoli striker wants to join Atletico in the January transfer window, and a move to Spurs now will clearly not be his first-choice plan.

Despite being 32 years of age, Cavani is one of the best strikers in the world, and the Uruguayan would have certainly made Spurs a better team.