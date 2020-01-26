Report: West Bromwich Albion interested in 22-year-old, Southampton favourites

West Bromwich Albion, Southampton and Crystal Palace reportedly want Kyle Walker-Peters.

According to The Daily Mail, West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham Hotspur, but Southampton are favourites for the young defender.

It has been reported that Southampton have held talks with Tottenham over the transfer of Walker-Peters in the January transfer window.

Spurs want £12 million as transfer fee for the 22-year-old right-back, with the Saints favourites, according to the report.

West Brom, who are aiming to clinch automatic promotion from the Championship, are also claimed to be interested in the youngster.

Earlier this week, The Sun claimed that Crystal Palace were leading the race for the signature of the former England Under-21 international.

Missing out

West Brom are playing in the Championship at the moment, and it is hard to see Walker-Peters pick the Baggies ahead of Southampton and Palace, who are established clubs in the Premier League.

Moreover, the £12 million transfer fee that Tottenham are reportedly asking for the youngster may be a bit too much for West Brom to spend in the middle of the season on a 22-year-old with limited experience.