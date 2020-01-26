Report: Tottenham want giant 27-year-old striker currently scoring goals in the Bundesliga

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Wolfsburg giant Wout Weghorst.

According to Bild, as relayed by Fussball Transfers, Tottenham Hotspur have added Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst to their transfer wish list.

Spurs are pursuing Real Sociedad hitman Willian Jose, but talks with the Spanish side are progressing slowly, meaning there are now claims that Spurs are looking at other options.

Wolfsburg target man Weghorst is now believed to be one name on the list, alongside fellow Bundesliga stars Mario Gotze, Paco Alcacer and Timo Werner.

It's noted that Weghorst is unlikely to be available in the final week of the transfer window, but he is still one name being considered by Jose Mourinho and co.

Weghorst, 27, is a gigantic centre forward standing at 6ft 6in tall, and he has hit 11 goals in 26 games this season, having racked up 17 goals and seven assists last term.

The Dutch international is a dominant force in the air, which Spurs have lacked since allowing Fernando Llorente to leave. Weghorst has won 70 aerial duels this season, which is only bettered by four players in the Bundesliga.

Much like Willian Jose, Weghorst would offer a direct threat for Tottenham, and could be a fine focal point for the likes of Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli to work off.

Still, with Wolfsburg unlikely to sell this month, Spurs may be forced to wait for him until the summer – and that may not be good enough for Mourinho, who needs a striker now following Harry Kane's injury.