Report: Levy plotting deal for £650k-a-week ace, Bundesliga duo back-up options for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for some fresh attacking players before the winter market slams shut.

Tottenham Hotspur and Daniel Levy are hoping to secure a permanent deal for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale before the transfer window slams shut next Friday, according to a report.

The Express claims that a deal for Madrid's £650k-a-week star is going to be challenging, as a loan deal for the Welshman has been ruled out, but both Spurs and Madrid are working on a possible permanent switch.

It is said that if the North London club are unable to secure Bale's signature then the Dortmund duo, Mario Gotze and Paco Alcacer are other options - but Bale is the number one target.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the length of Harry Kane's injury, Jose Mourinho needs at least another attacking option up top, else he will struggle to meet the demands of this season.

If Mourinho is seemingly feeling the frustrations of not playing with a striker at this moment in time, then when the Champions League comes around, his frustrations will only grow.

Despite Tottenham's poor and indifferent season, they still have a chance of finishing in the Champions League places given how poor most of the teams have been playing this term, bar the likes of Liverpool, Leicester, Manchester City, Sheffield United and Wolves.

From the above names mentioned, of course, Bale would be a dream signing for all involved, but given that Tottenham would have to pay top dollar, it would be pretty difficult.

Spanish striker, Alcacer, would perhaps be the more realistic signing and given the arrival Erling Haaland, and his subsequent performances, his departure from Dortmund this month wouldn't be a surprise.

Added with that, the 26-year-old has experience of playing on the biggest stage, whether it be for his current club or previously Barcelona and the Spain national side.

Plus, he suits Mourinho's style because he has a physical presence about him, and he can be a target man and play on his own as a number nine.