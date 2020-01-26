Report: Tottenham Hotspur resume transfer talks

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Krzysztof Piatek.

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, Tottenham Hotspur have resumed talks with AC Milan over the transfer of Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Milan do not want to sell Piatek at a loss this month, having signed the striker from Genoa in January 2019 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £31 million.

Harry Kane replacement

With Harry Kane injured at the moment, Tottenham do need an established striker, but time is running out.

With just a few days left in the January transfer window, Spurs have left a bit too late to get in a new striker.

Piatek has struggled at Milan this season - he has scored just four goals in 18 Serie A appearances, according to WhoScored - and the 24-year-old Poland international striker may not hit the ground running at Tottenham.

Olivier Giroud to Tottenham Hotspur?

Meanwhile, Jamie O’Hara believes that Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud would be a good signing for Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The former Tottenham midfielder believes that despite Giroud having played for their bitter North London rivals Arsenal, Spurs fans will accept the France international striker.

O’Hara said about Giroud, as quoted in The Daily Star: “Giroud will come in and he’s a World Cup winner. He’s going to give you, the way that we play, the style that we play, with Son, with Moura running off the flanks, I think Giroud would be a good fit.”

O’Hara added about Giroud’s Arsenal past: “Listen, it’s always an issue and I guess some fans will have an issue with. But if he gets us in the top four and he helps us perform, then why not?

“You’ve got to take away the sort of Arsenal-Tottenham fiasco that surrounds players… of course [you can take that away] because at the end of the day the club is bigger than any player.”