Quick links

Premier League

Report: Tottenham Hotspur resume transfer talks

Subhankar Mondal
Samuel Castillejo of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team second goal with Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan during the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and SPAL at Stadio Giuseppe...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Krzysztof Piatek.

AC Milan's Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek looks on ahead of the Italian Serie A football match between Brescia and AC Milan on January 24, 2020, at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia....

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, Tottenham Hotspur have resumed talks with AC Milan over the transfer of Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Milan do not want to sell Piatek at a loss this month, having signed the striker from Genoa in January 2019 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £31 million.

 

Harry Kane replacement

With Harry Kane injured at the moment, Tottenham do need an established striker, but time is running out.

With just a few days left in the January transfer window, Spurs have left a bit too late to get in a new striker.

Piatek has struggled at Milan this season - he has scored just four goals in 18 Serie A appearances, according to WhoScored - and the 24-year-old Poland international striker may not hit the ground running at Tottenham.

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILAN, ITALY - 2020

Olivier Giroud to Tottenham Hotspur?

Meanwhile, Jamie O’Hara believes that Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud would be a good signing for Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The former Tottenham midfielder believes that despite Giroud having played for their bitter North London rivals Arsenal, Spurs fans will accept the France international striker.

O’Hara said about Giroud, as quoted in The Daily Star: “Giroud will come in and he’s a World Cup winner. He’s going to give you, the way that we play, the style that we play, with Son, with Moura running off the flanks, I think Giroud would be a good fit.”

O’Hara added about Giroud’s Arsenal past: “Listen, it’s always an issue and I guess some fans will have an issue with. But if he gets us in the top four and he helps us perform, then why not?

“You’ve got to take away the sort of Arsenal-Tottenham fiasco that surrounds players… of course [you can take that away] because at the end of the day the club is bigger than any player.”

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground on January 10, 2020 in Cobham, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch