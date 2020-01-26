Report: Tottenham Hotspur ready to pay £25m for player Jurgen Klopp said ‘hard-working’

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Emre Can.

According to Tuttojuve.com, Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Emre Can from Juventus in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho is ready to make a move for the former Liverpool midfielder.

The report has claimed that Tottenham could offer €30 million (£25.3 million) for the Germany international, who is also on the radar of Everton.

Stats

Can joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 after leaving Liverpool, and has failed to be a massive success at the Italian giants.

According to WhoScored, the German - who can also operate as a defender - made 20 starts in Serie A and two starts in the Champions League last season, while so far this campaign, he has made two starts and six substitute appearances in the league for the Bianconeri.

Praise from Jurgen Klopp

Can was on the books of Liverpool from 2014 until 2018 and did well during his time at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rated the former Bayer Leverkusen star highly, and back in May 2017, he described him as “a hard-working boy” and praised him for his “fantastic attitude”, as quoted in The Guardian.