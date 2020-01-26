Quick links

Report: Tottenham Hotspur player tells agent to find new team, 4 clubs make enquiry

Subhankar Mondal
Cameron Carter-Vickers of Stoke City fouls Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion to concede a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at...
Subhankar Mondal
Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is reportedly on the radar of Derby County, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Fulham.

Blackburn Rovers Sam Gallagher in action with Stoke City's Cameron Carter-Vickers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers at Bet365 Stadium on...

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is wanted by Derby County, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Fulham in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that a number of foreign clubs have also shown interest in the USA international central defender.

The report has claimed that Championship clubs Derby, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield and Fulham have asked Spurs about signing the 22-year-old central defender on a loan deal.

 

Carter-Vickers wants to stay in England and has told his agent to find him a new club this month, according to the report.

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Carter-Vickers struggled to play regularly during his loan spell at Stoke City in the first half of the season, and it is hard to see the 22-year-old establish himself in the Spurs first team under head coach Jose Mourinho in the coming weeks and months.

A loan deal does sound perfect for the USA international, who should perhaps also look into leaving Tottenham permanently, given that he has yet to break into the first team.

Cameron Carter-Vickers of Stoke City looks dejected during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Huddersfield Town at Bet365 Stadium on October 01, 2019 in Stoke on Trent,...

